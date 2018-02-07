Guest View: Tennessee doing well, but can do better for its people

By Leonard Assante Democratic State Executive Committee

As I write this, Gov. Bill Haslam is preparing to deliver the annual State of the State address. He will talk about what he thinks is going well, but you won’t hear about the bad news coming from many of our communities.

Don’t get me wrong; Tennessee’s economy is generally solid, paced by the growth of Nashville. And we are making gains in other areas as well. But the situation is not as rosy as the governor will say it is, and much of the blame can be placed at the hands of the legislature. So, what are a few of the indicators of the real state of the state? Glad you asked.

Let’s start with health care. I’ve studied our health care system since graduate school and equal access to high quality care has been one of the main issues that drive my politics. We have made some gains nationally in the number of people with insurance, but in many of the states that did not expand access under the Affordable Care Act, progress has been slower. For example, in Tennessee 10 rural hospitals have closed since 2010. Republican Steve McDaniel, whose district includes Decatur County Hospital, the most recent to close, admitted the likely reason is extremists in his own party refusing to expand Medicaid. Gov. Haslam will likely not mention that his own party refused to vote for his expansion plan. In too many communities, there is no emergency room nearby. This is unacceptable.

A closely related issue is the opioid epidemic. Over 1,600 people died in Tennessee last year because of a drug overdose. This is tearing apart families and communities in every part of the state. The single biggest step Tennessee could take to address the problem is to expand Medicaid. The governor’s ideas are a start, but no solution will work without improved access to health care for our state’s most vulnerable residents.

Here’s a bet for you. I wager that Gov. Haslam will talk about the state’s low unemployment rate, but he will not talk about the over 1 million people living in poverty in Tennessee. Too many families are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables. Don’t forget that Gov. Haslam has advertised Tennessee as a “low wage state,” and Republicans have refused to even consider a minimum wage law. Meanwhile, Tennessee has the highest percentage of minimum wage jobs of any state in the country. It is not just about creating jobs; it is about having jobs that can sustain a family.

Finally, Tennessee is dead last in voter turnout, which makes you wonder why Republicans have tried to make it harder and harder to vote. One example is college students. Many have a college ID card that is issued by a state college or university, and still they are not allowed to use it to vote. It is a clear attempt to make it harder for students to vote. We should be encouraging every student to learn about their civic duties, not making it harder to fulfill them. Tennessee accepts handgun carry permits as valid ID to vote, but not a college ID.

Democrats in the legislature have introduced bills to address these and other problems we face in Tennessee. I doubt any of them will make it to a vote on the House or Senate floor. Democrats are in the minority, so the GOP calls the shots. That’s fine, but to not even consider a solution because of the party of the sponsor is not the best way to legislate.

Tennessee is a great state and is doing very well in many ways, and I don’t want to understate that. But our prosperity is not shared universally, and people are hurting for no reason other than the lack of appropriate public policy. We can do better.

Leonard Assante is the Democratic Executive Committeeman for Trousdale County and the 18th State Senate district.