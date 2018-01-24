Haile named Speaker Pro Tem of Tennessee Senate

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced last week the appointment of Sen. Ferrell Haile as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Tennessee Senate. Haile replaces Jim Tracy, who resigned late last year to accept a presidential appointment.

Sen. Janice Bowling will replace Haile in the position of Deputy Speaker.

“Ferrell Haile is the epitome of a servant leader. An extremely effective legislator, Sen. Haile never seeks credit for his accomplishments and is quick to praise others,” stated McNally. “He is focused, organized and driven for the purpose of doing good for his constituents, the Senate and the state of Tennessee.

“Ferrell has served the Senate well as Deputy Speaker and his performance as Vice Chair of the Health and Welfare Committee has been nothing short of exemplary. His talents and skills are a natural fit for this position. I am proud to appoint him.”

The Speaker Pro Tempore is a key leadership role in the General Assembly, in terms of both operations and policy. Most notably, the Speaker Pro Tempore presides over the state Senate in the absence of the Speaker of the Senate.

“I am honored to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate,” said Sen. Haile. “I am thrilled to work with the Lieutenant. Governor and Deputy Speaker as we focus on passing fiscally responsible legislation that results in economic prosperity for individuals and businesses in Tennessee.”

The Deputy Speaker also plays a key role in leadership advising the Speaker and the Senate on matters of policy and operations.

“Janice Bowling is a strong, valuable member of our caucus,” said McNally. “She is an excellent legislator who works tirelessly on behalf of her constituents. I am looking forward to her advice and counsel in this new role. She will be an outstanding Deputy Speaker.”

Born and raised in Sumner County, Haile has been a small business owner, pharmacist, and farmer in the county for over 40 years. Haile was first elected to the Senate in 2012. Prior to his election, he served briefly as an interim appointee. Haile was recently named “Legislator of the Year” by the Tennessee CASA for his efforts on behalf of abused and neglected children.

Haile currently serves as First Vice Chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He also serves as a member of the Finance Ways Means Committee, the Education Committee and the Committee on Rules.