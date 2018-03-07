Hartsville Church of Christ thanks first responders with breakfast

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville Church of Christ held a breakfast Saturday morning to recognize first responders in Trousdale County.

Members of the Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Rescue Squad were invited to the church’s fellowship hall to enjoy a home-cooked breakfast and receive thanks from the church and its congregation.

“They do so much for us here in Trousdale County. It’s just a way to say thank you,” said Chantelle Smith, a member of the congregation who helped organize the event and participated in the cooking along with several of the church’s ladies.

“We just want to say thank you for this opportunity to serve the community,” added Pastor Josh Lifford. “Chantelle and Billy really made this happen. None of this would have been possible without them and the ladies giving of their time.

“We’re called to serve and we just try to find different ways to do that.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.