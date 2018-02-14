Hartsville Cub Scouts seek new recruits

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Cub Scouts troop is looking to increase its numbers and is getting help from a new district executive.

Thomas Preston is now representing the Walton Trail District, which is made up of Trousdale, Macon, Smith and parts of Wilson County.

Preston’s job is to serve as a point of contact for volunteers for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

“I grew up in Cub Scouting,” Preston said. “What I’m trying to do is publicize the Cub Scout pack; they’re struggling with membership and leadership. We want people to know there is a Cub Scout pack.

“We’re so close to Boxwell (Boy Scout camp off Highway 109) and the Lafayette day camp, which is really well run.”

Cub Scouts meet each week on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville United Methodist Church on River Street. Boys in kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome to join at any time.

“Kindergarten is an easy den to run,” Preston said. “Getting them in young makes it easier to keep them involved in Scouting.”

The organization is also seeking a Scoutmaster for the Hartsville area.

“Boys love playing in the woods, hiking, fishing, camping, the whole works,” added John Oliver, who has been involved with the Scouts for a number of years.

While the national Boy Scouts organization has opted to allow girls to join, Preston noted that decision does not take effect until 2019.

For more information about Cub Scouts in Hartsville, call Preston at 901-569-2082 or email tpreston@mtcbsa.org.

