Hartsville H&R Block office awarded for customer service

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s H&R Block location has been recognized by the company for its outstanding customer service and the hard work of its employees.

Office manager and senior tax specialist Caroline Moss accepted the award on behalf of the Hartsville store, which was rated as the top office of five in the immediate area, which includes Gallatin and Westmoreland locations.

“I worked here last season and did double the amount of returns of other locations,” Moss said. “We were top in the region in selling the product and explaining tax problems to customers, what kind of money you can save. We weren’t just tops in Tennessee, we were among the tops in the region.

“We want to make sure customers leave happy and treat them right.”

Moss said the Hartsville office has been averaging around 20 customers per day, whether individual or business.

“That’s great for this location,” she said.

Moss has only been doing tax preparation for two years, but has already gained a solid reputation within the company and with customers for quality service.

Customers can also receive refund advances, advice on adjusting their withholding, how the new tax laws affect them and more.

“The new tax laws are going to help a lot of people in the working class,” she said. “I’m explaining to everyone who comes in.

“The biggest thrill I get, is all these clients from last year who come in and say ‘I listened to you.’ That really makes me proud.”

H&R Block’s office is located at 206 McMurry Blvd. The office will be open throughout the week until April 17 and then one day a week after that. For more information, call 615-374-0140.

