Hartsville library chooses to eliminate fines

By Megan Lee, Library Director

Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library is now fine free!

During policy updates, we found that a desire to be more accessible to our patrons outweighed the benefit of our small, income-based revenue. Our Library Board voted to eliminate overdue fines from accumulation.

Many libraries across the nation have adapted their policies for this same change, and we’re happy to join that group.

This does not mean you may check out items from our library and not be held responsible for their care and return. On the contrary, we believe that this will promote a greater partnership between responsibility and services.

Rules listed in the new policy are as follows:

All items are loaned out for a period of two weeks with three possible renewals.

If an item has not been returned after a three-month period from initial checkout, a lost item fee will be charged to the patron account. Fees must be paid in full before continued use of library services.

Fees for unreturned items will include the cost of item at purchase and possible processing charges.

Our library strives to provide as much free access to our community as possible. We are here for you!