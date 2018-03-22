Hartsville Rotary Club plans community meeting on broadband

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club will hold its second annual Community Meeting next week – with broadband as the topic of discussion.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 at the Community Center.

Paul Thompson, Executive VP/General Manager of Tri-County Electric, will be the featured speaker and will update the community on the company’s efforts to provide high-speed Internet service in Trousdale County.

Tri-County recently began rolling out Phase 1 of a three-year plan to wire most of the county for broadband service.

In addition, members of the Hartsville Rotary Club will give testimonials about Rotary, what it does and how being a Rotarian has shaped their lives.

The Hartsville Club does a number of service projects in Trousdale County, including assisting with the Summer Backpack Program to help feed and provide school supplies to children in need, supporting Trousdale READS (local partner of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library), a fall Food Drive to benefit the Community Help Center and assisting with Christmas For Kids, which helped over 170 children in 2017.

“Everyone is invited to join the Hartsville Rotary Club for our community meeting,” said Club President Paul Knudsen. “Besides learning more about the broadband project, you will also have the opportunity to learn about the Hartsville Rotary Club and how we impact the youth in Trousdale County.”

