Hartsville Rotary Club, schools team for annual Food Drive

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club, in conjunction with Trousdale County Schools, is preparing to launch its annual Food Drive to benefit the Community Help Center and those in need in the county.

The Food Drive will run from Wednesday, Nov. 8 through Friday, Nov. 17. Students can bring canned goods to school during that period, and will be provided with information on what items are needed prior to the beginning of the Food Drive.

Students can have their names entered into a drawing for a monetary prize for bringing canned goods. A student’s name will be entered once for every five items donated.

One student in each grade from pre-K through 12th will win a $25 prize, while four homeroom teachers will also win $25 prizes.

The school with the largest donation per student will receive the rotating trophy, affectionately referred to as the “Beaner Award” for the can of beans atop the trophy, to display for one year. Jim Satterfield Middle School currently has a three-year streak of claiming the trophy.

“Trousdale County Schools, its teachers and students are most appreciative of the opportunity to join together with the Rotary Club in order to fight hunger in Trousdale County,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “I know Jim Satterfield Middle School is excited to defend its food drive championship trophy for the fourth consecutive year, as well as the other two schools are to take it away from them!”

Members of the Rotary Club will pick up donated items on Monday, Nov. 20 and take them to the Community Help Center.

According to estimates, the Food Drive typically results in around 6,000 pounds of food donations to the Community Help Center, which then distributes the items to Trousdale County residents in need.

“This is one of the longest-running service projects that the Hartsville Rotary Club has been involved with,” said Rotary Club president Paul Knudsen. “We are happy that we can continue to serve the community with this worthy cause.”

