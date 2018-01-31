Hartsville Rotary plans Father-Daughter Dance

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring its second annual Father-Daughter Dance for the community next week.

The dance will be held in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Children must be of at least kindergarten age to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $20 per couple, and $5 for additional daughters. Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.

According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”

Tickets are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the Trousdale County Elementary School office. Everyone is encouraged to get tickets as soon as possible, as last year’s event at the Community Center sold out.

