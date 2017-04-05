Health Council offers healthy eating options

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Submitted by Trousdale County Health Council

Healthy main dishes can often be a challenge for the cook of the family, especially when trying to please several different family members. The three suggestions this week are quickly prepared, yet tasty even though low calorie, and do not use a lot of exotic ingredients. Why not try one tonight?

CHICKEN VEGGIE SPAGHETTI

2 cups cooked chopped chicken

2 cups chopped broccoli (or other veggie)

8 oz. whole-wheat spaghetti noodles

3 cups tomato sauce

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon black pepper

Be sure to check labels for calories and choose wisely if you choose this recipe.

In a medium-sized pan, add the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning and pepper. Stir until mixed and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken and broccoli (or other veggie) and continue to simmer for five minutes. Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions. After draining the water off the spaghetti, add the tomato sauce with the chicken and broccoli (or other veggie).

BREAKFAST BURRITO

6-inch whole-wheat tortilla

1 egg

1/3 cup nonfat black or pinto beans, cooked or canned

2 tablespoons low-fat cheese

1 tablespoon salsa

1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil

Scramble egg in oil in a frying pan. Stir beans and salsa into egg. Warm the tortilla in a microwave or on a skillet. Spread egg mix in center of tortilla. Sprinkle cheese on top and fold tortilla. Makes one burrito.

CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD

¾ cup chicken, cooked and cut into large chunks

¾ cup celery, chopped

¾ cup green or red seedless grapes, halved

3 tablespoons red onion, minced

¾ cup low-fat mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard and 1 tablespoon milk

Juice from 1 squeezed lemon

½ cup raisins or pecans (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients together and toss. Chill before serving. May be served as a salad with sliced tomatoes, grapes, and avocado slices. Or make a sandwich with whole wheat bread.