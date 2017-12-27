Health group recognizes Diane Black for work on legislation

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Health IT Now – a broad-based coalition of patient groups, provider organizations, employers, and payers supporting health information technology to improve patient outcomes – presented its annual Health IT Pioneer award to Congressman Diane Black (R-TN) for her leadership as the sponsor of the Increasing Medicare Access to Telehealth Act of 2017.

The award is Health IT Now’s highest honor and recognizes legislators who have aggressively pushed for technology-enabled solutions to spur improvements in healthcare.

Congressman Black’s bipartisan legislation, passed unanimously by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee earlier this year, would leverage technology to expand seniors’ access to healthcare when and where they need it by allowing Medicare Advantage plans to offer telehealth as a basic benefit, rather than a supplemental service. Health IT Now previously endorsed the measure in September. It now awaits a vote before the full House of Representatives.

HITN Executive Director Joel White released the following statement congratulating Congressman Black:

“As a registered nurse herself, Congressman Black recognizes the transformative potential of health IT to empower patients, support providers, and lower overall healthcare costs,” said HITN Executive Director Joel White. “This year, she managed to garner unanimous committee support for her bill to propel Medicare Advantage into the 21st Century and improve seniors’ access to quality care from the comfort of their own home. Her legislation, the Increasing Medicare Access to Telehealth Act, is especially critical in rural communities like those in Tennessee’s Sixth District, where Medicare beneficiaries often travel long distances just to see their provider. By allowing Medicare Advantage plans to offer telehealth as a basic benefit, we can keep seniors in their home, save time for families and doctors, and save costs for the healthcare system at large. We are proud to present Congressman Black with this well-deserved honor and urge the House to pass her bill without delay.”

Other Health IT Pioneer awardees for 2017 include: Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN), Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA), Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV), Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA), and Rep. MIke Thompson (D-CA), as well as Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).