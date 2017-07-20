Heat advisory issued for Trousdale County

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Thursday that will go into effect Friday for Trousdale and surrounding counties in Middle Tennessee.

The heat advisory will begin at noon and end at 7 p.m. Forecasters said heat index values are expected to be between 102-106 degrees and higher heat index values could spread east of Interstate 65.

According to forecasters, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness. Small children, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Also, car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.