Henley wins bike through Character Counts program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club presents a new bicycle and helmet each semester to a Trousdale County Elementary School student as part of the Character Counts program.

For the fall semester, the bike went to third-grader Reid Henley, pictured along with Rotarians Scott Morrell and Seth Thurman, and Henley’s mother, Chyra Henley.

Character Counts is the nation’s most widely used character development framework, adopted by schools as well as youth, sports and civic organizations. It is based upon shared beliefs and consensus values, the “Six Pillars of Character.” These are qualities and traits associated with good character.

For each nine weeks of the school year, students are recognized in three different pillars. Each student recognized is entered into a drawing for a chance to win the bicycle.