Historical Society welcomes Macon County author

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Macon County writer C.L. Gammon will be the speaker on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the June meeting of the Trousdale County Historical Society.

The Society’s meetings are held in the county’s new archives building, behind the county office building at 328 Broadway.

Gammon is a prolific author, having written over 20 books. Many of his books have a historic topic or angle, making them exciting reading for anyone interested in the past.

Two of his recent books have been on Macon County history. One is titled “The Macon County Race War” and gives the complete history of a controversial event in that county’s past in the early 1900s and delves into the lasting effects on Macon County. Gammon left no stone unturned in his research for the book.

The second has a subject with a grisly ending. That book is on a famous murder and subsequent hanging in the normally quiet town of Lafayette. The murderess was considered a witch by some people, hence the title of the book is “Hanging the Macon County Witch.” The story is one that many Hartsville residents are familiar with and here, again, the author gives the subject a complete and thorough examination.

Others of Gammon’s books have been on a diverse range of subjects, from presidents to football to Prohibition, and he has even penned a novel.

The author will discuss the two aforementioned books and several others, and will have copies available for purchasing.

All meetings of the Historical Society are open to the public.