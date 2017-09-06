Jack McCall: Enjoying an honest day’s work

By Jack McCall

I’m a farm boy at heart. You’ve heard the old saying, “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.” That’s me.

During my first quarter (they are called semesters nowadays) as a freshman at Tennessee Tech in 1969, I changed my college major no less than eight times. That’s right – eight times. I couldn’t get settled on a life’s work. Change-of-major forms took me from pre-med to pre-law to pre-dentistry. Back and forth I went. Then came the day I walked into the administration office, where they all knew me by now, and signed my last change-of-major form. I wrote it in big letters – AGRICULTURE.

Somehow I could never get away from the people I had known in my earliest days – people tied to the land – hard-working people who loved their country, loved their families and loved God.

There is something intoxicating about working the land. I think it is the mystery of the sun and the seed and the soil. Add to that the rhythm of the seasons, and the miracle of birth and you come to sense that God’s ways “are past finding out.” It is truly something that seeps into your pores.

The hottest days of late July took me back to sweltering summers of my boyhood. I well remember tobacco harvests when the temperature exceeded 100 degrees. Of course, those were the days before meteorologists had come up with the “heat index” (designed to make you feel even hotter). We knew it was dangerously hot. And no one talked about “re-hydration.” We just knew to drink a lot of water.

On those hottest days we were in the tobacco patch by 4:30 a.m. and worked until about 10 a.m. Then, we retired to the shade until 4 in the afternoon. The work day ended around 8:30 that evening, Please bear in mind we still got in our 10 hours.

Humorist Dr. Carl Hurley said when he was a boy, his father only required his boys work half-a-day. “And he didn’t care which 12 hours you picked!”

I chose the two hottest days of this summer to do some bush hogging on my Smith County farm. My wife, Kathy, does not like for me to run a tractor and bush hog when I am working alone. I made her a deal. I text her when I get started and I text her when I quit.

I made myself two deals. When I am operating a chainsaw I limit myself to one tankful per day. When the saw runs out of gas, I quit for the day. At my age, when the saw is out of gas I am usually out of gas, too. Here’s the other deal. I don’t run a tractor and bush hog when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees. It’s just too hot.

Of course, my tractor of choice doesn’t have a climate-controlled cab. If I am going to be out on the farm I want to be out on the farm. I like the wind in my hair and the sun on my face. I like to smell the smells of the farm. There is no smell like the sweet, howbeit, repugnant odor released when tractor tires disturb a fermenting cow pile. Only a country boy or girl knows that smell.

On my first day of bush hogging, the temperature hit 90 degrees at precisely 11:01 a.m. I quit for the day. The next day, I made it to 10:03 a.m. A deal is a deal. I parked the tractor and started for home. But before I left, I looked back to see where I had been.

That’s a deeply satisfying experience – to look back and see where you’ve been.

My pasture fields lay as “clean as a hound’s tooth” as mama cows along with their spring calves grazed leisurely before me. I breathed in deeply the smell of fresh cut grass, and smiled a satisfied smile.

The fruits of one’s labor are fuel for the soul.