Jack McCall: Mule trip down canyon makes grand experience

By Jack McCall

Over the past 15 years I’ve made the Grand Canyon Mule Ride many times. I’m often asked why riding mules in the Grand Canyon has approached being an obsession with me. I’ve given the question considerable thought.

Best I can figure, my love of mules and the smell of the mule barn takes me all the way back to my boyhood days in the Brim Hollow. Those memories and emotions are closely tied to my grandfather Herod Brim.

The second event that ties me to Grand Canyon mules takes me back to my college days at the University of Tennessee. On my first day in organic chemistry class, my lab partner introduced himself as Dickie Reese.

Having grown up around livestock markets and the livestock business in general, I had always heard of Dick Reese. He was one of the most famous mule traders east of the Mississippi River. In my mind he was a legend.

Over a quarter (now called a semester) of organic chemistry experiments, I became friends with Dick Reese’s son, Dickie.

In the ensuing years I became acquainted with Dick Reese’s other son, Rufus. After Dick Reese was killed in a trucking accident, Dickie and Rufus continued in the family’s mule-trading tradition as “Reese Brothers.”

The Grand Canyon mules are the most famous in the world. And who do you suppose supplies those mules to the Grand Canyon? The most famous mule traders in the world – Reese Brothers in Gallatin.

So I have a connection. And for almost 30 years I dreamed about taking a Grand Canyon mule ride. In 1999, I mentioned the mule ride to a friend, and he said, “Let’s do it!”

I booked the rides a year in advance, and on Sept. 10, 2000, I rode a 16 hands-tall white mule named Wilford down into the Grand Canyon.

Did I mention there are stringent requirements riders must meet in order to make the mule ride? You must be at least 4-foot-7 in height, weigh 200 pounds or less, and not have a fear of heights. Up until I made my second mule ride, I had always had a considerable fear of heights. I overcame my fear on my first mule ride.

Wilford was an “edge walker.” Shall I explain that to you? Wilford walked on the outside edge of the trail all the way into and all the way out of the Grand Canyon. Needless to say, I didn’t see a lot of the canyon on my first mule ride. I was too busy staring down at my saddle horn, making sure I was holding on with both hands. I spent the first ride learning to trust my Grand Canyon mule.

When I returned a year later for my second ride, I saw sights in the canyon that were completely new to me.

Obsessed? I’m not sure I would call it an obsession – but the Grand Canyon?

Well, it’s grand. I feel strangely drawn to it. There’s a peace about it, along with its vastness and grandeur. And when I’m there I witness God’s creative power at every turn. So, I’ll probably go back again soon.

Over the years, I’ve ridden mules named Mutton, Skidmark, Budreau, Willow, Gizmo, Katie, Mister, Wyatt, Junkie, Josie, Goldie, Lucy, Hoodoo, and lastly, Little Jed. And I’ve ridden mules with some of the most interesting people – country music performers from Georgia, almond farmers from California, federal judges; and a young German named Wolfgang Neft, who is the navigator of an ocean-going research vessel called the Polar Star.

All three of my sons have made rides with me along with some of my best friends. Once I took a group of 10 riders.

So, here’s the deal. If you have always wanted to take the Grand Canyon mule ride, I’m the man to see. I know the end and outs, the do’s and don’ts.

If you are at least 4-foot-7 inches, weigh 200 pounds or less, and are not afraid of heights, contact me for more details. Regarding the 200-pound weight limit, I have one friend who lost 35 pounds in order to make the mule ride.

I can promise you the trip of a lifetime.

Happy trails!