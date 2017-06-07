Jack McCall: Remember, all things shall pass

By Jack McCall

I’ve often heard these words quoted: “This too shall pass.” Sometimes it was for the purpose of comfort when someone was facing a difficult situation or trial. I’ve also heard the same words offered as a warning. Every day the world rolls over on top of someone who was sitting on top of it the day before.

A while back I heard a famous business motivational speaker, with tongue in cheek, give his prediction for how things will be for the next 10 years. He said “Things for the next 10 years will be about like they’ve always been.” His comments brought a mixed reaction from his large audience – until he explained. “For hundreds of years,” he offered, “this is how life on Earth has been: Good times followed by bad times, expansion followed by recession, lean times followed by prosperous times, war followed peace; highs, then lows, fair weather followed by stormy weather. It’s not going to change.”

What he said was food for thought. If you think about it, he was right. It’s life.

I have, for the most part, enjoyed a good life. But I must admit I’ve had my highs and I’ve had my lows. Some of the lows almost got me. A few of the lows were mighty low. Have you ever wondered if you would be able to take your next breath? Yeah, that low.

In The Pilgrim’s Progress, John Bunyan spoke of the “castle of despair.” I have spent some time imprisoned in the dungeons of the “castle of despair.” It’s dark down there.

I suppose we all have had our dark moments. And sometimes the darkness drags on and on. But you know what? The darkness passes. It is important to always remember there is light at the end of the darkness. If you find yourself struggling with the darkness, don’t give up! “This too shall pass.”

Are you experiencing lean times? Do you find sometimes there is some month left over at the end of the money? Is the wolf at the back door? My friend and fellow platform speaker, the late Ken MacFarland, said things got so bad when he was a boy, not only was the wolf at the back door, but she moved in the house with us and raised a litter of pups under the kitchen table!

Are you struggling to make ends meet? Do you wonder where the next is coming from? “This too shall pass.”

Or, are you being blessed beyond your wildest dreams? Do you have more than you ever imagined?

Best you be generous with your abundance. And don’t forget to lay something back for a rainy day. “This too shall pass.”

Is your heart grieving over some great loss? Are you seeking an explanation to that which, for now, cannot be explained? Are you enveloped by feelings of hopelessness? May you find courage in the words of Kipling, “And so hold on when there is nothing in you, Except the Will which says, ‘Hold on!’ ”

My momma used to say, “Time is a great healer.” “This too shall pass.”

Or, are the burdens of your life becoming more than you can bear? There is so much stuff with which we all must deal. I call them the pressures of life – family pressures and work related pressures and financial pressures and time pressures. And then there are the unnecessary pressures we put on ourselves – the pressures to live up to the unrealistic expectation of others….and sometimes, ourselves.

Do you find yourself in a “pressure cooker?” “This too shall pass.”

This quote by Harriet Beecher Stowe is among my very favorites:

“When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you until it seems that you cannot hold on for a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time when the tide will turn.”

It is another way of saying, “This too shall pass.”

And speaking of dark moments in life, I can assure you there is light at the end of your darkness for one reason, and one reason only. “A light has come into the world.” “And the Light has overcome the darkness.”