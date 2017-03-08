Jack McCall: Wonders abound in God’s world

By Jack McCall

You’ve heard of the Seven Wonders of the World? Actually, they fall into two categories: The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World were: the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Temple of Artemis at Ephesus, the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, the Colossus at Rhodes and the Lighthouse of Alexandria. The earliest lists had the Ishtar Gate as the seventh wonder of the world instead of the Lighthouse of Alexandria. The list known today was compiled in the Middle Ages, by which time many of the sites were no longer in existence. Today, the only ancient wonder that still exists is the Great Pyramid of Giza. Hold that thought.

The Seven Natural Wonders of the Natural World include the Aurora Borealis in Africa, the Grand Canyon in North America, the Paricutin Volcano in North America (Mexico), Victoria Falls in Africa, the Great Barrier Reef in Oceania, Mount Everest in Asia and the Harbor of Rio de Janeiro. All are truly wonders.

Except for the Great Pyramid at Giza, the Wonders of the Ancient World are now shadows of the past. And the Natural Wonders of the World will only remain as long as this world lasts. All these wonders were, and are, passing away.

There is still a greater wonder found in the Holy Bible in Romans 3:29, “Is He the God of the Jews only? Is He not also of the Gentiles? Yes, of the Gentiles also.”

Speaking of this verse, theologian Charles Hodge said, “We are so familiar with the truth contained in these words that we do not appreciate its importance. Accustomed to the varied beauties of the earth, we behold its manifold wonders without emotion; we seldom even raise our eyes to look at the beauteous canopy of heaven, which every night is spread over our heads. The blind, however, when suddenly restored to sight, behold with ecstasy what we regard with indifference. Thus the truth that God is not a national God, not the God of any tribe or people, but the God and Father of all mankind, however little it may affect us, filled the apostles with astonishment and delight. They were slow at arriving at the knowledge of this truth; they had no clear conception of it until after the day of Pentecost; the effusion of the spirit which they then received produced a most remarkable change in their views and feeling. Before that event they were Jews: afterwards, they were Christians.”

In his little gem of a book titled “On this Day,” author Robert J. Morgan wrote, “Ralph Waldo Emerson observed that if the constellations appeared once only in a thousand years, what an exciting event it would be. Because they’re there every night, we barely look.

We should all be challenged to “Never lose a sense of wonder.” God’s mercies are new every morning, and we are surrounded by miracles every day.

Oh, that we might live out our days in childlike wonder of God’s creation and his goodness to the children of men.