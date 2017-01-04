Jack McCall: Evaluating my plans for 2017

By Jack McCall

It was my plan to use the last week of 2016 to evaluate the year just past and formulate my plan for 2017. Ah, “the best laid plans of mice and men.”

Here I find myself a few days into the New Year, and my game plan for 2017 is just now beginning to come together. It may take me all of January to get ready for the next eleven months – that’s using 8 percent of the year to prepare for the remaining 92 percent.

I can’t decide if it is my age or if I am just a “plodder.”

I’ve always had a strong desire to try and make the coming year better than the last, at least in some areas. That usually calls for making some changes. Change is never easy. Giving up old habits and forming new ones always presents a formidable challenge.

Part of my game plan for 2017 is to simplify things. I may spend the remainder of January refining my strategy.

One part of my plan is already in place.

Even though I am getting started a few days late, I am committed to reading through the Bible in 2017.

I know of many who have read through the Bible many times. Some do so every year. I have always contended the Bible must be studied, not just read. You might call that my excuse for not having read through the Bible many times.

Reading for reading’s sake can be a dry exercise. When I think of that I am reminded of the definition of a college lecture I happened upon many years ago. It goes something like this: A college lecture involves the transferring of information from the professor’s notebook/iPad/laptop to the student’s notebook/iPad/laptop) without going through the head of either.

As I read through the Bible this year, I want to do so both thoughtfully and prayerfully.

Speaking of prayer, I am committed to improving my prayer life this year. I’m going to spend more time in my closet. Oswald Chambers wrote, “Any soul who has not that solitary place alone with God is in supreme peril spiritually.”

And speaking of Oswald Chambers, I would recommend his book, “My Utmost for His Highest,” to any pilgrim seeking a closer walk. A daily devotion, it is one of the deeper ones. And if your desire is to improve your prayer life, read Andrew Murray’s “With Christ in the School of Prayer.” I can assure you will not be disappointed with either of these classics. I would also recommend Corrie ten Boom’s “Each New Day” as a daily devotional.

As you consider your prayer life in this New Year, let me suggest two areas of pressing need. One is our new president-elect, Donald Trump. Talk about a challenge; he is up for one. Pray that he will have the wisdom and fortitude to lead our great nation.

The other is Generation X and Generation Y, along with the millennials and all those coming after them. They are our sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their world is so heavily influenced by technology that they have little time to think. They are busy, busy, busy – too busy. Theirs is a world where it is hard to find time for God. They need the shelter of our prayers.

In 2017, I am going to work harder at putting my money where my mouth is. I am going to weigh my purchases more carefully so I can have more to give away.

Let’s see, I’ve got nearly 27 days or so to get this game plan in place.

By Feb. 1, I should be ready for 2017. I’ll only be a month behind!