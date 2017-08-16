John Rose announces bid for Sixth District seat

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

John Rose of Temperance Hall announced last week that he will seek the Republican nomination for Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

Rose is a small business owner and farmer who was raised in Cookeville and has spent his life in the Sixth District. In fact, he is the eighth generation of his family to own and operate the family farm in DeKalb and Smith counties.

Rose describes himself as not a career politician and plans to use his fresh perspective to effect change on the federal level.

“We have spoken loud and clear in this district with our votes that we want conservative values at the center of our government; such as working to stop illegal immigration and sanctuary cities, repealing Obamacare, protection of our Second Amendment rights, and support for our military and law enforcement,” Rose said in a press statement announcing his campaign. “I will have President Trump’s back and fight the Washington liberals and elites, while putting Tennesseans first every single day.”

Aside from farming, Rose owns Boson Software and Training, an information technology company focused on helping IT professionals gain skills critical to the workforce. He also cofounded Transcender Corp., a software company that created and led the IT certification training niche for several years before the company was sold in 2000.

Rose holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture from Tennessee Tech and Purdue, respectively. He also earned a law degree from Vanderbilt in 1993. Though he maintains his law license, Rose only practiced a short time before seizing an opportunity to follow his lifelong passion for agriculture by moving to and operating his family’s farm.

In 2002, at the age of 37, Rose was appointed Tennessee’s 33rd Commissioner of Agriculture. He has also been chairman for the Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation and the Tennessee Tech University Foundation and is presently chairman for the Tennessee State Fair Association. He has also held board positions with the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Commission. He is also a voting member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and a life member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Rose is married to Macon County native Chelsea (Doss) Rose. They are expecting their first child in October. The couple attends church at Buffalo Valley Church of Christ in Putnam County and is actively involved in their community, most recently hosting the 13th annual Lancaster Independence Day Parade on their farm.

Rose cites his optimism for a better America as his impetus for running.

“I know America can be great again and will be great again. It takes leaders willing to make the right call, sometimes the tough call,” Rose said. “I am prepared to take bold action in Washington that will make life better for Tennesseans across the 19 counties that make up the Sixth District.”

Rose says he has already visited with many civic and business leaders throughout the district and plans to make visits in every county in the district by the end of August. Information about his campaign can be found at johnrose.com.

The Sixth District seat is currently held by Diane Black, who has announced her intention to run for governor next year. State Rep. Judd Matheny has also announced previously that he will seek the Republican nod in the Sixth District.