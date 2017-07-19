Jones joins Key UMC as new pastor

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Key United Methodist Church is pleased to welcome a new pastor, Rev. William Alan Jones.

Rev. Jones was born in Memphis, to Elds. Willie and Rutha Jones and is the eldest of three children. He studied accounting at the University of Memphis and then attended the American Baptist College in Nashville, where he graduated with honors in the spring of 1991 with a Bachelors of Arts in Biblical Studies.

Rev. Jones pursued his Masters of Divinity Degree from Vanderbilt University and graduated in the spring of 1995.

Rev. Jones has served as the Senior Pastor of Celebration of Life Church in Memphis, and New Life Presbyterian Church in Omaha, NE. Under his leadership both churches experienced spiritual and numerical growth. He received his appointment in June 2017 and he is now the Proud Pastor of Key United Methodist Church in Hartsville.

Rev. Jones has served as the primary teacher of inmates, director of children’s church, and director of Christian Education at various churches throughout his ministry in Nashville. He also founded and organized a 501(c)3 non-profit called Boys to Men After School Tutoring and Mentoring Program.

Rev. Jones is also an independent insurance agent/broker and is licensed in both health and life insurance. For seven years, he and his wife, Jacqueline, have represented many insurance companies and assisted hundreds of clients to enroll in the best plans for their needs.

Rev. Jones is married to Jacqueline Mayfield Jones. They have one daughter, Alexis, and reside in Mt. Juliet. Rev. Jones enjoys music, sports, and family and truly has a heart to serve God and His people.

We welcome Rev. Jones and his family to Key UMC and the Hartsville Community. Everyone is welcome to join us at Key UMC for praise and worship service on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. The church is located at 314 W. Main St.