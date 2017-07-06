Late night crash causes power outages in Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A late night crash on Broadway caused a power outage that affected a large portion of downtown Hartsville last week.

On Tuesday, June 27, a 2001 Chevy Suburban driven by Beionca Workings, 27, of Hartsville, was coming south on Broadway just before 10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and into a light pole near the intersection with White Oak Street.

The crash knocked down power lines, causing an outage that affected much of the downtown area. A Tri-County crew had power restored in about 45 minutes.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The transformer atop the pole also caught fire as a result of the impact, which led to the Volunteer Fire Department being called.

Workings and her passenger, 26-year-old Dewayne Bradley, were both taken to Trousdale Medical Center by EMS responders. Official updates on their condition were not available, but an online post by someone claiming to be Workings’ sibling said both were at home and uninjured.

THP said Workings would be cited for failure to exercise due care, but that there was no sign of impairment or of vehicle malfunction. The cause of the crash remained under investigation at press time.

