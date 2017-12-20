Letter to the Editor: Dec. 20, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

To the Editor:

Many women in my family dedicated their lives to elementary education, which allowed them to see the effects of early childhood education. They quickly observed how early childhood education afforded children opportunities they would have never had before.

I know high-quality early childhood education and childcare helps give kids a strong start in life. They help prepare them for kindergarten and provide a brighter future, especially for kids living in poverty.

But these programs are out of reach for many working families due to soaring costs.

The Senate recently passed its version of the tax reform bill and it’s terrible for kids and families. Specifically, it causes a huge increase in the deficit, estimated at nearly $1.5 trillion, and will likely result in future cuts to programs for children both here at home, such as Head Start, and overseas.

The bill will now move to a conference committee, where the House of Representatives and Senate will try to work out the differences in their bills. Fortunately, we still have a chance to stop the plan, which fails kids while special interests are rewarded with billions of dollars in tax breaks.

Please join me in urging Rep. Diane Black to oppose this bill, which does nothing new to help children attend high-quality early learning programs and could lead to big cuts to crucial kids programs in the future.

Rachel M. Martin