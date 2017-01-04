Letter to the Editor: Jan. 4, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was written by the late Fleta Stubblefield Ellis, and appeared either in The Tennessean or Nashville Banner sometime in the 1950s or 1960s. It is submitted by and reprinted with permission of Ellis’ niece, Cherita Duncan Gentilucci.)

To the Editor:

Fair play and justice are due our President! He may be in error at times (who isn’t?), but his motives deserve an understanding. I feel impelled to plead for these qualities after reading recent articles attacking the present administration in Washington.

The history of this nation proves that every President who has served during a period of violent feelings, such as now, has been the victim of gossip and vituperations. George Washington’s last years in office were embittered by brutal attacks describing him in such exaggerated terms as could scarcely apply to Nero; or, as he himself said, even to a common pickpocket.

Thomas Jefferson was no more fortunate; he was denounced by the Puritan clergy as an anarchist and an atheist. And Tennessee’s own Andrew Jackson was called an usurper, a gambler, and even a murderer.

Abraham Lincoln was vilified without cause or justice; and the private life of Woodrow Wilson was defamed by falsifiers. Nor did Herbert Hoover escape malicious abuse.

It is seldom the lot of any man to retire from public office enjoying the same favor with which he was swept into power. Only a hair’s breadth separates public loves and hates; the hero we acclaim today, we criticize, even vilify, tomorrow.

If a private citizen is falsely held up to public contempt, he can sue his defamer, and, no doubt, collect damages. The President, on the contrary, is restricted by the dignity of his high office from defending himself through due processes of law.

We know the weight of his burdens is colossal; and, in fact, ever since the Napoleonic wars have so many countries been faced by so great a mixture of confusing problems, The emphasis is clear that free people must tirelessly defend their principles and not be separated by hatreds and fascist forces.

As Americans, we are facing one of the gravest periods in our nation’s history. The need is tremendous to place country before party and patriotism before political advantage. Moreover, the need to cooperate with our President has never been greater; it is the duty of every citizen. Let us hope, therefore, when the full story is written, that our behavior as AMERICANS will be a record of courage, kindness and sincerity.

Mrs. J. Mack Ellis