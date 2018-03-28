Letter to Editor: No election tampering in Trousdale County

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Dear Editor,

As the Administrator of Elections for our county I read with interest the letter concerning election security in The Vidette recently. The Election Commission and I are aware of the many concerns and claims voiced in the media by politicians and pundits across the nation concerning election security.

The State of Tennessee Elections Division is providing training for identifying and reducing the chances of security violations to local administrators and Election Commissioners. The company that manufactures our voting machines, MicroVote, has worked to ensure voting machine security. The Trousdale County Election Commission is following all laws, rules and best practices that apply to our voting machines and election procedures.

Our vote-tallying computer is never connected to the Internet and does not have wireless capability. The results from each voting machine are downloaded via a memory card and paper ballot results are entered by hand. During this process a minimum of two persons, one representing each major party, are validating each procedure and verifying vote counts.

Our voting machines are never connected to the Internet and do not have hardwire nor wireless capability to do so. Our voting machine programming laptop is never connected to the Internet and has that capability disabled. After being programmed with the current election ballot, each voting machine is tested by two local machine technicians, one representing each major party. They verify that the correct offices and names are loaded on each voting machine. They then cast a vote for each position on the ballot to ensure that process works correctly, tally (count) the votes to ensure that process is working properly, then they zero out the machine to ensure that no votes are left on the machine after testing. The machines are security sealed after this process. These seals are not removed until the machines are used for voting. Prior to starting voting, poll officials verify that the voting machines have no votes on them.

The State of Tennessee Division of Elections and your Trousdale County Election Commission will continue to strive for fair and honest elections. This includes protecting our voting machines from tampering and following policies and procedures to prevent outside interference.

I will be glad to answer any questions from registered voters in Trousdale County. You may come by the office at 214 Broadway in Hartsville or call 615-374-2712.

Respectfully,

Steven Paxton

Administrator of Elections