Letters to the Editor: Feb. 1, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Dear Editor:

Last week, The Vidette featured an article on Gov. Haslam’s proposed fuel tax bill. This bill would add an additional 7 cents on gasoline, 12 cents on diesel fuel and 15 cents on propane, as well as raising registration fees on vehicles.

It was stated that the government saved a total of $770 million last year. Who do they now have to add these taxes, which would generate $278 million? The governor stated they would reduce the tax on groceries by 0.5 percent, which would be nullified by the tax on diesel fuel. The diesel tax would be passed on by the trucking companies to the retailers, who in turn would add that cost to their products.

We, the consumers, would then have to pay more for our groceries, as well as all other goods we buy. I urge all citizens to contact their legislators and oppose this new tax bill. This bill will raise the cost of living for all.

Larry Miller

Hartsville

Dear Editor:

I sent this email message to Sen. Lamar Alexander: President Trump could save Americans untold billions, save thousands of eagles and scores of endangered species if he just demanded accountability from this green mafia known as the wind industry.

And it would be so easy to do, because nearly everything about this industry is based upon fraud.

With fraud, these turbines will save the world and feed the wealthy. Without fraud, it becomes crystal clear that wind energy is futile and a waste of our resources. Read and get educated about the incredible amount of rigging associated with this industry online at windtaskforce.org.

America needs a Congressional hearing so I can give testimony against this terrible industry.

Jim Wiegand

Wildlife biologist

