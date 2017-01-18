Letters to the Editor: Jan. 18, 2017

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Dear Editor:

Soon President-elect Trump’s nominee to become Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), will appear before Senator Lamar Alexander, Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, for his confirmation hearing. Price’s career illustrates his contempt for the majority consensus that we all deserve quality, affordable health care.

He has championed measures to take away the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health coverage from individuals and families by authoring legislation and voting more than 60 times to repeal the ACA without a sufficient replacement to ensure access to care. Additionally, Rep. Price has repeatedly supported gutting key health care safety net programs, such as TennCare and CoverKids, as well as non-profit groups who provide health services at reduced costs.

Rep. Price could have a heavy hand regulating away access to quality, affordable health coverage and care if confirmed. It is estimated that an ACA repeal could leave the half-million Tennesseans who gained health care coverage without coverage, again.

If a replacement is proposed after the repeal, what will it look like and who will be left behind? Seniors, women, children, and people with low incomes — the vulnerable of our state and country. Trump and Price have vocalized their intent to dismantle the ACA, along with ending Medicare and Medicaid as we know them; Price favors harmful proposals that would cut eligibility and benefits for those already facing health care barriers.

Eroding access to affordable coverage would result in an increase of uncompensated care, which could in turn lead to hospital closures. The hardest hit will be hospitals in rural areas. This will mean less access to health care and fewer jobs in these communities. As a woman of faith, I believe we are all of equal worth; risking millions of lives by jeopardizing access to care is unconscionable.

Rep. Price does NOT grasp the needs of the people in Tennessee, nor the country. His confirmation will lead us back decades in time, returning us to the days of people dying because they couldn’t afford to see a doctor. I urge Sen. Alexander to reject Price’s confirmation, and urge all in our state to speak up against this nomination. We must protect the historic progress we have made advancing access to health care; we can’t afford to go back.

La Quita Martin

TN Public Advocacy Chair

NCJW

Nashville, TN

Dear Editor:

STOP TRUMP’S NOMINEE FOR LABOR SECRETARY

Andy Puzder betrays the spirit of the Trump campaign and threatens to leave working people more vulnerable to abusive employers.

Thank you,

Frank Aguirre

Hermitage, TN

