Library reaches out to community

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library is expanding its outreach efforts in seeking to foster a love for reading in the community.

The library offers programs for all ages, from younger children to seniors.

“We have our storytimes on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the library, and the storytime visits to local daycares,” said Sheila Everett, director of outreach for the library.

The library also has a monthly Book Club meeting to discuss selections for reading. March’s meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m., with John Grisham’s “The Whistler” as the book to be discussed.

“I’m excited to get their feedback on that book,” Everett said.

Library officials also took part in last week’s Reading Day at Trousdale Elementary, reading to students in each class. Work has already begun on planning the annual Summer Reading Program as well.

But the library also offers much more than just books.

The facility has a number of Playaways, a portable media player that allows the user to listen to audiobooks via earbuds wherever they go. Other Playaways have kids’ games or video players.

“They’re a big hit. We’ve got educational ones: math, phonics, even Spanish volumes,” Everett said. “We just ordered new ones for the adults too. People are catching on, especially seniors because it reads to them.”

The Playaways can be checked out, just the same as a book.

“They’re great for trips or vacations… If the kids have something to keep them occupied, your trip is much easier!”

A movie day is also planned for Monday, March 20, at noon at the Trousdale County Senior Center. Future movie days will also be held at the library, which also has a number of DVDs available for checkout. Movies and TV shows are featured.

The facility also offers a class dealing with Ancestry.com, one of the top Internet sites on genealogy. Future classes will be scheduled depending on interest, but the library does have free access to Ancestry.com for patrons of all ages.

The library is also starting a Coffee Day for patrons, scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

“We’ve been discussing having a coffee corner,” Everett said. “We’re going to try it, see how it goes. It’s nice to be able to sit down and read, have a cup of coffee and relax. We think it’ll be good!”

For more information about programs available, call 615-374-3677.

