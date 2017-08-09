Library wraps up its Summer Reading Program

By Megan Lee, Library Director

Our library just wrapped up another fun Summer Reading program, and we’d like to thank everyone that was involved in making it such a success!

We had a total count of 915 visitors during our event activities for all ages that included visits from Mr. Bond and the Science Guys, Pet Partners Therapy Group, NHECM Animals, Channel 4 WSMV Nashville’s Snowbird, Runaway Puppet Theater, Entertainer Scott Tripp, Knudsen Family Mini Horses, essential oils with April Guffey, quilt-working with Donna and Larry Pfister, and a cooking demonstration with Jessica Byrd of Byrdhouse Catering. We also held makerspace, craft, game and movie days; along with a partner day at our local city pool.

Grand prize reading winners were: Youth – Kinsley Calhoun with a ToysR’Us gift card; Teen – Destiny Douglas with a teen tech pack; Adult – Nikki Haliburton with a Barnes and Noble gift card. Congratulations!

Looking ahead, we are working on brand new events or extensions of regular activities each month. In addition to our morning Storytime on Tuesdays, they will also be held on certain afternoons and Saturdays as well.

For August, we are planning game nights, fitness nights, free coffee mornings, a book club, and informational programming for adults. On Aug. 18, stop by the library for a Space Party beginning at 3 p.m.! We’ll have themed snacks, a movie, and more.

Extra events will be coming, so keep an eye out for our calendar each month.

Suggestions are welcome and very much appreciated, so please let us know what you’d like to see at your local library!