Liquor brings Trousdale County almost $7,000 of taxes in first year

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Just over a year ago, liquor by the drink became available in Trousdale County after a referendum passed by 51 votes in November 2016.

Thus far, of the three restaurants that could serve liquor, only one – Keller’s Restaurant – has opted to do so.

Owner Bubba Keller said adding liquor has provided a significant boost both to his restaurant and the adjoining bar.

“It’s increased our business by 48 percent over a 14-month period,” Keller told The Vidette. “Our sales are up as much as $200,000 since liquor came in.”

In addition to increased sales tax, the tax on liquor brought in almost $7,000 to Trousdale County over the past year.

According to figures obtained from County Trustee Cindy Carman, the county collected $3,419.13 in liquor tax from April 30, 2017 to March 22, 2018, with the school system receiving an equal amount.

“I knew it was going to be big for us,” said Keller, who petitioned the County Commission to put liquor on the 2016 ballot after three previous votes went down to defeat.

Neither Hartsville Taco Company or La Quesadilla chose to serve liquor when it became an option and there are no indications that either establishment plans to do so.

The number of DUI arrests in Trousdale County has shown a ticked increase, from 40 such arrests in 2016 to 52 during 2017, according to Circuit Court Clerk Kim Taylor’s office. In 2016, 21 of those arrests were for first offense, while 36 of them were first offense in 2017.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.