Local magician to participate in fundraising show

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre proudly presents a weekend of legerdemain and laughter featuring two masters of magic and madness on Friday and Saturday, April 6-7 at 7 p.m. both nights in their theater, located at 702 Ewing Avenue in Murfreesboro.

The show stars Hartsville resident Alan Fisher along with Jimbo Hooten, both members of The Middle Tennessee Magic Club, the Murfreesboro chapter or Ring of The International Brotherhood of Magicians (the largest fraternal magic organization in the world).

Fisher, a past multiple officer in the club, has been entertaining audience with his comedy & magic for almost 50 years. He starred in the national tour of an off-Broadway musical for six years and headlined in comedy clubs for eight years. He’s been seen on Comedy Central and The Nashville Network.

Last summer, Fisher was awarded one of only five invitations handed out in North America to compete in the close-up or slight-of-hand category at The World Championship of Magic, conducted every three years by the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques (FISM).

This year the competition will be held from July 9-14 in Busan, South Korea, where Fisher will join roughly 150 other magical competitors from around the world. Artists are responsible for covering all of their own expenses related to the competition (props, wardrobe, air-fare, hotel, food, registration fees, etc.). Part of the proceeds from these performances will help Fisher defray some of those costs.

Hooten, the current President of The Middle Tennessee Magic Club, is Murfreesboro’s own home-grown comedy magician. For well over two decades he’s been entertaining audiences with his unique blend of off-the-wall humor and mind-blowing mysteries. His magical madness has earned him high praise from trade shows to school assemblies, from boardrooms to living rooms, and everywhere in-between.

Tickets are on sale for both evening’s shows by visiting the theatre’s website at mltarts.com. All seats are just $10.