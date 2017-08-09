Local student attends 4-H Electric Camp

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tri-County Electric sent Rebecca Phillips of Trousdale County to 4-H Electric Camp, which was held from June 27-30 on the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus.

Rebecca joined hundreds of other students from across the state in discovering the world of electricity by participating in various camp learning centers that provided activities where 4-H’ers were able to “learn by doing.”

Bobby Crowder, Meter Shop Coordinator, represented Tri-County Electric as a chaperone. Here are features of his year’s learning centers:

Wiring an Extension Cord — This learning center taught basic wiring techniques that are used by electricians every day. Students demonstrated what they earned by wiring up — and took home — extension cords with USB charging outlets.

Home Energy Conservation — We use electricity to light our homes, cook our food, play music and operate televisions. But as we use more electricity, our electric bills rise. In this activity, campers learned how conserving electricity in their homes not only helps to lower their electric bills but also helps to protect our environment and conserve resources.

Green Energy Generation — Green energy will play an important role in the supply of energy in the future. When green energy sources are used, the demand for fossil fuels is reduced. This learning center showed how the wind’s energy can be harnessed to generate electricity.

Electricity Party — This learning center featured “hands-on” learning activities to increase the students’ knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) principles such as electromagnetism, alternating and direct current, electricity generation, electric circuits and other basic sciences.

Electric Vehicles — Campers learned about batteries as well as direct current and how it is used to propel electric vehicles. They also demonstrated their driving skills by maneuvering an electric golf cart through an obstacle course.

Electrical Safety — Though electric power does a tremendous amount of work for us, we must be careful around it because it is such a powerful force. This learning center taught campers how to play it safe around high-voltage power lines.

The 4-H Electric Camp is a joint venture of the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association and its member cooperatives, including Tri-County Electric; University of Tennessee Extension; Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association and its municipal power systems; and the Tennessee Valley Authority.