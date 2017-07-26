Look Back: Cato was Trousdale’s first WWII casualty

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we finish our look at several soldiers with Trousdale County connections who fought in World War II and paid for their devotion to country with their lives.

Trousdale County has been good to recognize the sacrifices made by our men and women who serve in their nation’s defense.

It was just after World War I that the monument in front of our courthouse was dedicated to the memory of all of our county’s soldiers in all of our nation’s conflicts. At the time it was placed in front of the courthouse, we had been victorious in what was initially called “the Great War” and often referred to as “the war to end all wars.”

It was only when World War II broke out that it got the designation of WWI.

More recently, a monument was placed next to our local VFW building that gives the names of all the Trousdale County men and women who have served from the American Revolution up to Desert Storm.

One of the names on that monument is Corporal James E. Cato.

In September 1944, The Vidette ran a long article about Cato following the news of his death.

We quote from that article: “Cpl. James E. Cato, 21, son of Mrs. Devado Cato of Hartsville was killed in action June 30 at Myitkyina, Burma, according to word received by Mrs. Cato a few days ago. He had been in Burma since early in June, according to letters to his mother dated June 12th and 21st, having sailed from New York on April 20. For a short time, he was in India from where he went directly to Burma and was in General Joseph Stillwell’s campaign against the Japs there, it is thought. His last visit here was in March, 1944.

“Cpl. Cato, one of Hartsville’s most popular young men, graduated from High School here in 1941 after having been voted the ‘best all-around boy’ in his senior year. He usually attracted a great deal of attention on the football field where his flashing end won the admiration of the crowds.”

Cato was only one of a family of athletes. All of the children in the family played sports and his younger brother Earl would go on to play college football and receive numerous awards.

The article doesn’t mention this, since in a small community most people are already aware, but James’ father had died when he and his siblings were small, leaving his mother to raise the large family. James and his brothers and sisters all worked hard to help their mother make ends meet.

The article goes on to mention that James’ brother, Joe, was also in the service: “Mrs. Cato has another son, Sgt. Joe Cato, in service, who is at home now on emergency furlough. He will soon return to his station in Louisiana, where he has been for some time.”

The Vidette article gave James Cato’s service record: “He entered the army in March, 1943 and had his basic training at Camp Swift, Texas, and at Camp Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also had basic training on the Louisiana maneuvers last fall with an infantry unit.”

Included in the article was mention of Cato’s family and inclusion of his church membership: “Cpl. Cato was a member of the Church of Christ here and was a regular attendant at church and Sunday School while at home. The survivors besides his mother and Sgt. Cato, are two sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Merryman and Miss Rosalie Cato, two brothers, Ted and Earl Oliver Cato, all of Hartsville.”

Because James Cato was the first casualty of World War II from Trousdale County, our local Veterans of Foreign Wars unit is named for him. The official name for our local post is, “The James Cato Post No. 4842, VFW.”

The next time you stroll downtown, take a few minutes to look at the granite monument next to our VFW building and note the many names chiseled onto its hard surface; a mute testimony of lives given to preserve our nation’s peace.

It will make you appreciate our nation a little more.