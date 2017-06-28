Look Back: Cedar Bluff Store connected both sides of river

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We finish our look at old country stores in Trousdale County by crossing the Cumberland River and taking a mosey down the road into the Providence community. There, from the 1890s until 1927, you would have found the old Cedar Bluff store.

The store was owned and operated by the Hughes family and more than one generation was involved.

John Walker Hughes and his wife, Louvenia, moved to the banks of the Cumberland River around 1890. The couple had previously run a country store in the old Caruthers community, located where Trousdale, Smith and Wilson Counties come together.

The Cedar Bluff store was unique in that the Hughes family lived in the back of the store. Most country stores were located in the yard of the families that owned and operated them, making them convenient for the daily tasks of opening and closing, etc.

Another way the store was different is that it was the only store in Trousdale County to double as a landing for the many steamboats that plied the waters of the muddy Cumberland. People could stop at the store and wait for the next steamboat to pass by and wave it down.

Likewise, you could be traveling from Nashville up the river and ask the boat captain to let you off at “Cedar Bluff Landing.”

Because of its location right on the river, people on the other side of the river would shop there instead of taking the long road into Hartsville. If they had a boat of their own, they would cross the river and do their shopping.

If they didn’t have a boat, they would stand on the opposite bank and holler to Mr. Hughes. When he heard them and stepped out onto the porch of the store, they would tell him what they needed.

The family says that it didn’t matter if it was a long list of items or just one – such as a pound of sugar. Mr. Hughes would dispatch someone to take the store’s canoe and ferry the needed item across the river to the customer.

The proximity to the river made attending school in Hartsville easier for the Hughes children. The two Hughes boys kept a pair of bicycles parked in the bushes on the Hartsville side of the river. Every morning during the school year, they would paddle across the river, grab their bikes and ride them into town to attend high school. The area school only went up to the eighth grade.

Because it was also a river landing, the store kept a warehouse on the property so farmers could leave their bushels of produce or hogsheads of tobacco there. Then, when the right steamboat arrived it could be hauled out of the warehouse and loaded onto the boat.

If you hard ordered something large from Nashville, the boats could deliver it to the warehouse and Mr. Hughes would hold it until you could be notified to come and pick it up.

Mr. Hughes took advantage of the foot traffic his store and riverboat landing created. In addition to the store, he had a small gristmill and a blacksmith shop.

One of the men John Walker Hughes employed in the blacksmith shop was Roger Foley. Foley was African American and was recognized for his skill. Roger and his family lived on the Hughes farm, adjacent to the store.

When the Cedar Bluff store closed in 1927, Roger Foley moved to Lebanon and later got a job in Nashville working as a blacksmith. His talents later got him written up in an article in a Nashville newspaper.

The combination store/dwelling burned in 1918 and was rebuilt. By that time, cars were starting to stop at the store and Hughes began to sell gasoline and oil.

But the curse of the automobile was that it let people travel further to shop and see all that the big towns of Hartsville, Lebanon and Carthage offered and business eventually dropped off.

By then the store was being run by John’s son, Ethel Hughes. He closed it down in 1927 and moved his family to Lebanon.

The old store is long gone, but the home that Ethel built for his family while he ran the store is still there. For many years it was the home of the Sanford family.

But Cedar Bluff continued to be a good place to fish and for many years, people in the community would tie a boat up to a tree on the bluff and fish for “cat.” Mabry Harper was fishing there for catfish in 1960 when he caught the world-record walleye – but that’s another story!