Look Back: Celebrating Trousdale County’s oldest farms

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

If the history of this county were to be summarized in one word, that word would probably be “farming.”

These hills and hollers have been farmed for several thousand years, first by the indigenous peoples who lived here and grew corn, beans, tobacco, squash and pumpkin, and then by the first white men who had readily adopted the Native American corn plant as their staple crop.

Cotton was a major crop here in the years before the Civil War, as was flax – both important in a time when people made their own clothes from scratch!

In the long run, it has been tobacco that has seen many a farmer through the lean years and continues to be a major source of farm income today. And presently the county has a good share of farm families in the beef-production business.

Even as we see more and more farmland turned into small tracts for home construction, Trousdale is still a rural county and farming is our livelihood. Our whole state has a farming tradition.

In the beginning of our state history, farming was the way that 90 percent of the state’s residents made a living. That was certainly true for Hartsville and Trousdale County.

As recently as 1900, 40 percent of all Americans lived on farms!

Today, that is down to less than 2 percent!

The shift from farming to industry and technology and a market economy has made farming less and less attractive to young people seeking a career, but that hasn’t stopped the Tennessee Department of Agriculture from doing everything it can to encourage young people to go into farming and farm-related industries. The Department works with farmers to use the latest methods and materials to make farming a more productive and more prosperous choice.

But that isn’t all the Department of Agriculture does.

One of the more interesting programs the Department of Agriculture has initiated is the “Century Farms” program. The program began in 1976 with the purpose of recognizing Tennessee farms that had remained in the same family for over 100 years – a “Century Farm!”

As it turns out, there are even farms in the state that have been in the same family for over 200 years!

Every county in the state participates in this unique program, which is run through the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

There are four requirements for recognition as a Century Farm. The first is that the farm has to be at least 10 acres in size and it must produce an annual income of at least $1,000 a year from agriculture. The second is that at least one owner of the farm is a resident of Tennessee. The third requirement is the one dealing with the element of time – it has to have been in the family for at least 100 continuous years!

So a farm can pass through several generations of the same family and they don’t have to all have the same last name! Farms pass from father to son, or from mother to daughter, or from brother to brother, uncle to nephew or niece. Well, you get the idea.

The fourth requirement is the easiest, just fill out the necessary paperwork and submit it for recognition!

Even better news is that our local Extension Office on Broadway will help you with the papers and documents needed to prove ownership. Jason Evitts and Erica Potts, our UT Extension agents, along with their hard-working secretary Terry Toney, will guide you through the process.

The Trousdale County farms that were in this program back in 2005, when we wrote a series of articles on the subject, are: the McMurtry farms, established in 1890; Highview Farm, owned by the Garrett family and established in 1835; the Kyle Farm, dating back to 1840; the Ward Frontier Land Farm dating back to 1807; the Ward Pioneer Farm, also dating back to 1807; Hill Crest Farm, in the Foley family and dating back to 1794; and the Fergusson Farm, going back to 1800.

Since then, six new farms have earned the distinction! We will be writing about each of them in the coming weeks.