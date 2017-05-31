Look Back: Completing tale of Mary Cothron’s country store

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Last week we reprinted the first half of an article written in 1973 by Dan Whittle, a reported for the Nashville Banner. Whittle would roam the Midstate area and write feature articles about interesting people and places – and he found one in Trousdale County!

In February of that year, Whittle took a back road that led him to the Cato Community of our county. There he met with Mary Cothron, the 92-year-old proprietor of Cothron’s Store. And he found both her and he store to be newsworthy.

Mary and her husband, John Cothron, had opened the store in 1939 and she was still operating it in 1973. Her husband had passed away in 1951, leaving her to manage it with the help of her stepson, Carnie Cothron.

The newspaper writer was impressed at Mary Cothron’s resilience and the store’s “treasure trove” of old stuff. He noticed the old signs, merchandise, wood counters and big cast-iron, coal-burning pot-bellied stove, which Mary used to cook both her and Carney’s lunch while she tended to the store!

Here is the second half of that article, reprinted with permission of Nashville Public Library, The Nashville Room.

“In the cold months neighbors have become accustomed to seeing Mrs. Cothron gingerly stepping across her yard with a flashlight to open the nearby store. She returns home in the same manner about 7:30 p.m., the normal closing time.

Getting up at 5:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast, Mrs. Cothron’s grandson, Chackey Carman, whom she reared from a baby, has already been by he store to tote enough coal into the store to get them through the day. Carman farms the family’s 90-acre farm near Cato.

Mrs. Cothron doesn’t run the store alone. She is assisted by her stepson, Carnie Cothron. He’s 80 years old.

The store’s big day now is Sunday when passersby stop in for tobacco or soft drinks.

There’s a single gasoline pump outside that generally is operated by the customers themselves who go in and pay after getting the amount desired.

‘Saturday used to be our big day when folks would come from miles around. You know there weren’t many cars back during those days,’ said Mrs. Cothron’s stepson as he told of some of the changes in Cato down through the years.

‘I remember one drunk who (came into the store and) said he was going to holler. Someone pointed out the lawmen to him and he said ‘This place is too damn small to holler in.’ Folks could get arrested here for little or nothing.

‘Now I guess the nearest law is at Hartsville.’

Although the sun was shining Monday, it was chilly outside and the pot-bellied stove in the center of the little one room store radiated heat to those who dropped in.

Mrs. Cothron’s hearing and vision are not as good as they once were, but generally her health is good.

‘I’ll just run the store as long as I can. I do enough business to keep me in business,’ affirmed the little old lady.”

Mrs. Cothron died in February 1975 and is buried in Dixon Springs alongside her husband. It is well that she passed away when she did, because the old store didn’t survive much longer!

In March 1975, heavy rains caused Dixon’s Creek to swell and sweep over and across the road. The water lifted the store off its foundation and carried it across the road and almost into the creek, leaving it damaged and tilted at a crazy angle.

It was almost as if the old store didn’t want to hang around any longer, now that Mary Cothron was gone. Carnie Cothron soon passed as well, leaving this world in July 1975.

The building was beyond repair, and surviving family members made no effort to rebuild and reopen it. So another old store and all of its memories were gone.