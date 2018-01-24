Look Back: Concluding prince’s visit to early America

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In 1797, Prince Louis Phillippe of France toured America. His trip took him from the banks of the Potomac to the banks of the Cumberland River, right here in what is now Trousdale County.

We have been reading the prince’s diary of that journey, which included his two younger brothers and a manservant.

Last week we read the diary entry for May 8, 1797, when the four travelers spent the night at the inn run by Maj. Tilman Dixon. That large, two-story log inn is still standing as a landmark in our neighboring community of Dixon Springs.

The prince remarked favorably on the accommodations, saying, “At night we lodged with a Major Dickson, where we had coffee; he had corn fetched from a neighboring farm. We fared famously with him and had two beds for the four of us.”

Sleeping arrangements were a constant problem on the journey as most inns were nothing more that rude one-room log cabins and the men had to sleep on the floor with whoever else happened to have stopped for the night.

The family of Maj. Dixon recalled more to the story, telling succeeding generations that the prince complained when the major’s two sons also entered the room for the night.

Prince Louis Phillipe told the major that he was a “prince of the blood” and his group expected a room to themselves. The major countered with, “My sons are princes of the blood to me, and you can share the room with them or sleep outside!”

However the night went, the prince did write approvingly of the stay and the next day they proceeded down the road. Which is where we come in!

In 1797, there were people living here.

At that early date, we were yet to be called Hartsville. But our little community of log cabins and one or two businesses was known by the name of Donoho’s Mill, for the grist mill built by the Donoho family.

Did the prince, and future king of France, comment on our little village?

He makes three comments that reflect his passage down what is now Main Street in Hartsville.

“The whites first planted sweet corn in the Cumberland Valley in 1770; but the influx of settlers took place later. Nevertheless there are some who have been here fifteen or sixteen years. Only since the last peace with the Indians, which is to say since two or three years ago, has emigration toward this region increased significantly.”

He also comments: “…we entered what is called ‘The Old Settlement’; meaning that from there to Nashville the colonists have been settled for a longer period. The spot is called Bletch’s lick…”

He is referring to Bledsoe’s Lick, or present-day Castalian Springs. But Donoho’s Mill was indeed part of the old settlement he was referring to, and people had been here 15 or 16 years.

The third comment he makes is, “All the Cumberland’s tributary creeks that we crossed had beds of hardpan level as flagstones.”

And that is exactly what he crossed as he traveled across Little Goose Creek from Donoho’s Mill to the other side of the creek and on down the Avery Trace towards Bledsoe’s Lick.

Where we have a bridge today, right next to the entrance to Trey Park, we have a large expanse of exposed rock, or ‘hardpan’ as the prince called it. When the creek was down, it was easy to ford or cross on that wide bed of flat rock, which was wider before the bridge was built.

For thousands of years wild game, such as the woodland buffalo, elk, and deer, had crossed Little Goose Creek at that very spot on their way to the salt lick in Castalian Springs.

Later, Native Americans used the same pathways and crossed at the same location. When Peter Avery laid out the Immigrant Trail, he used the same path and laid out the road at the same crossing.

So the prince noted in his diary our little crossing, our little creek and our little settlement and put us down for posterity.

As for the prince, the political climate in France changed and the people got tired of their new government and invited back the royal family. Their first selection didn’t last long and was forced to abdicate, which eventually led to the choosing of Prince Louis Phillipe as king.

The prince, now King Louis Phillipe, initially did well and the country prospered. But the first time there was an economic slowdown, he was blamed and he too eventually was asked to abdicate. The alternative was to visit the guillotine!

Louis Phillippe retired to England with his family and lived out the remainder of his life there. But he always looked back fondly of his time on the frontier in America, including his visit to Dixon Springs and his passage through Donoho’s Mill!