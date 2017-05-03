Look Back: Country stores were once center of community

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

One thing you will notice as you take your “Sunday drive” through the county, trying out the old back roads, is the abandoned buildings of the old communities of Trousdale County.

Back when most people walked to where they were going or hitched a ride on a passing wagon, people found it too difficult to go into Hartsville to shop, so stores sprang up here and there in the county.

Just like today, there were always people quick to see a business opportunity. A small store would be built at the edge of the road and an industrious fellow would go into business.

It would be likely that close by would be a blacksmith shop, a one room school, a small church and maybe a grist mill. And you had a community.

Trousdale County had several little communities. Their names often reflect the name of the general store’s owner, such as Willard or Payne’s Store. It might indicate who the first settler in the area was, such as Story Town, or Hall Town. The name might come from a resident of the community, such as Cato, or King’s Community. Sometimes the name of the community came from a scenic perspective, as in Beech Grove, Green Grove, Rocky Creek, Shady Grove, Gravel Hill, and Walnut Grove.

Templow got its name when General Winchester (the builder of Cragfront) called the area “the temple of the Gods.” Barthelia got its name from the recommendation of a local resident and may be a person’s name. Providence took its name from the nearby church.

One of the most unique local communities was Olio.

Olio stood at the edge of the county, so that it served residents of both Trousdale County and Macon County.

When someone first asked me if I knew anything about the community of Olio, I drew a blank. But I told the inquisitor that I would see what I could find. Almost a year later I was talking with the late Raymond Johnson and he mentioned the little community of Olio. It too may be named for a local resident.

People went to their community stores to shop, visit with their neighbors around the pot-bellied stove, talk about the weather, exchange a little gossip and check the mail. Before Rural Free Delivery, most community stores doubled as a post office.

We will be looking at some of the local country stores this month and recalling the people who ran them, as well as some of the stories told about the good old days of one-stop shopping – because the little country store had a little bit of everything.

You could buy such staples as flour, corn meal, sugar, coffee or salt. You could buy articles of clothing or buy material, thread and needles and make your own. You could buy tools for the farm, medicine for the family, shoes for the baby or candy for those with a sweet tooth.

One story that has come down through the years has to do with a quick-thinking storeowner. We won’t tell which community he lived in, lest you think of him as a bit of a fraud.

The humorous story goes this way. A gentlemen in a flashy car pulls up to the wooden front steps of a local general store.

He has been driving for some distance, and since this is in the days before air conditioning, he has also worked up a sweat to compliment his layer of dust from the old dirt roads.

The ‘out of towner’ asks the proprietor if he has a nice white shirt. He needs to make a good impression on the fellow he is going to be meeting in the next town.

After a moment in the back of the store, the proprietor returns with a plain cardboard box and says, “Here is a good white shirt for two dollars!”

The newcomer says, “Haven’t you got anything nicer than that? I have an important man I have to meet!”

The proprietor seems taken back a little, but after a second he smiles and says, “Just a moment!”

Sure enough, a minute later he returns with a new white shirt in a pretty blue and white box, and says, “Here’s my best dress shirt in your size and it can be had for four dollars!”

“That’s more like it,” said the city fellow and he pays the money, changes into the shirt right there in the store and heads out.

The usual group of men sitting around the store notice that the old proprietor is laughing. He looks at them and offers an explanation. “All I did was take that same two-dollar shirt, put it in a fancy box, and charged the man double!”