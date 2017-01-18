Look Back: Doctor studied disease that later killed wife

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In the early 1800s in Trousdale County, we had several doctors. As doctors come and go, we were fortunate to have good practitioners of medicine.

Unfortunately, despite being well educated and up to date on current medicines and cures, they were woefully ignorant of the causes of many of the very diseases they sought to cure.

We can’t blame them for their ignorance of germs and bacteria, for nobody knew about them in the early 19th century.

So it was that Dr. James Lauderdale Alexander, who practiced medicine here and in Dixon Springs, tried his best to save lives and never knew that simply washing his hands and equipment would have gone a long ways towards doing just that.

When Alexander wrote his doctorial thesis at Transylvania University in Kentucky, he wrote about his experiences with “child bed fever.” This was an illness that sometimes struck women shortly after giving birth, and did so with often-fatal results.

In fact, several years after writing his thesis, Alexander’s own wife would die of the fever!

Little did he know, when he described the disease as he had witnessed it right here in our own neighborhood, that one day he would see his own young wife perish from the same illness.

In his thesis he describes the symptoms, and I warn you, it is not a pretty picture.

“The disease generally makes its appearance the first two or three days after delivery… sometimes it will manifest itself during the progress of labor. And at other times, the Patient will remain free from disease for five or six days after the birth of the child.”

He goes on to describe how the illness takes hold.

“The attack… is generally introduced with a chill, or shivering fit, succeeded in a short time, by pains in the back and loins, with soreness of abdomen which also, becomes considerably swollen. The patient experiences considerable difficulty in performing the function of respiration (breathing).”

It only gets worse as the woman ceases to make milk for the newborn. This is followed by, “A vomiting or nausea… a difficulty in voiding the urine… the skin becomes very dry and hot.”

Remember that this would take place in the simple home of the woman in distress. There were no hospitals then, and it would be over a century before Hartsville would have one.

If the home was a small cabin, this all took place with the family standing around. If it was summer, the heat only added to the discomfort. We can only imagine how it might have been if the birth took place in mid-winter, when only a fire in the fireplace would have provided warmth!

The author continues, “The tongue becomes coated with a pale fur. The patient becomes sad and gloomy, and unable to obtain refreshing sleep, and she seems to have but little affection for her offspring.”

“One of the chief signs of this disease is to be found in the pulse. The pulse is … quick. It is frequently strong and vibrating. It is sometimes weak and very much accelerated, which is generally regarded as eminently dangerous… The number of pulsations per minute generally ranges between one hundred and thirty-five or forty, and not infrequently to a hundred and fifty and upwards in the minute.”

There is more, but I will spare you the details.

When the doctor or attending midwife sees these symptoms, they realize the danger that is present.

There were treatments that could be used, as we will see in next week’s article, but the young doctor cautions that if treatment is attempted too late or “used with a too sparing hand,” the results are fatal.

