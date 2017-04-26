Look Back: Donoho, Hart families were among earliest in area

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Of all the early pioneers who settled on the banks of Little Goose Creek, perhaps the one who is best remembered is James Hart. After all, he left his name on our town!

We have been looking at some of the first men and women to stake a claim on land and build their humble log cabins here, and we have looked at the Turney, Martin and Lauderdale families.

This week we look at the Hart family.

But we need to take a short step backward and look first at a family who made it possible for James Hart to found the town we now claim as our county seat; that is, the Donoho family.

The first point we need to make is that there is more than one way to spell Donoho. Records going back to the 1790s offer up several different ways to write the family name, including Donohue, Donohoe, Donihoo and Dunaho.

We do know this much, that Thomas Donoho received a large land grant for his service in the American Revolution. I have researched the original document in the Sumner County archives and it states, “…in consideration of the bravery and zeal of Thomas Dunoho, a major… a tract of land containing 4,800 acres in Davidson County on the north side of Cumberland River and on Goose Creek…”

Sumner County was still part of Davidson County in 1784, when the title to the land was written.

In looking through the old papers at the archives, it is difficult to know if Thomas actually ever lived in Tennessee. Many of the early grants to North Carolina soldiers, given in lieu of money for their service in the American Revolution, went to men who simply sold the land off and stayed in North Carolina.

We know that Thomas Donoho sold off 3,743 acres in 1797 to 12 different men – one of whom was James Hart! In 1798 he sold off another 1,708 acres to seven people.

Some of those acres went to Patrick Donoho and some to Charles Donoho – who were no doubt related to Thomas.

Charles Donoho built a grist mill on Little Goose Creek. A grist mill would have been one of the first businesses in any town in Middle Tennessee back then. Grinding corn into meal was a lucrative business when everyone grew corn and ate cornbread three times a day!

Now let’s meet Mr. Hart.

James Hart also served in the American Revolution, but he didn’t receive a land grant in what is now Trousdale County. Instead, he purchased 422 acres from Thomas Donoho in 1797. He followed that by buying Charles Donoho’s grist mill in 1801.

It is interesting to note that in 1797 the little community that had sprung up on the banks of Little Goose Creek was called “Donoho’s Mill.” A court record in Sumner County reads, “Order road laid off from Donoho’s Mill to Montgomery’s Mill…”

Shortly after Hart’s purchase of the mill, the little town took on the name of Damascus. It lay entirely on the east side of the creek, and included the land where Jim Satterfield Middle School sits today.

James Hart was no slacker. Rather, he was a budding entrepreneur.

He soon built an inn and began renting rooms to early travelers on the old Avery Trace (also called the Immigrant Trail). He also operated a ferry on the river and started Hart’s Race Track, where even such notables as Andrew Jackson raced their prize thoroughbred horses.

Tradition says that James Hart lured people over to his side of the creek, away from Damascus, by offering land for a Union church (a church shared by several different denominations).

We do know this; in 1807 Hartsville had a post office.

In 1818, James Hart began registering deeds with the Sumner County Registrar for lots in the “Town of Hartsville.”

And we also know this.

In 1817, the Tennessee State Legislature officially recognized “…Hartsville, Tennessee, as an established town…”

If we do our math right, that makes Hartsville officially 200 years old!

I think a little celebration is in order!