Look Back: Early doctor was ignorant of germs

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Dr. James Lauderdale Alexander of Hartsville lived in the 1800s and was one of Trousdale County’s most respected doctors. Even so, in his education he had been subject to the same misinformation as the countless generations ahead of him – the medical profession of the early 1800s was painfully unaware of germs!

We know this because we have been looking at Dr. Alexander’s college thesis, written on the subject of “child bed fever.”

The medical term for this often-fatal condition was “puerperal peritonitis,” or “an inflammation of the walls of a woman’s uterus.”

Women usually had successful deliveries of their babies. For thousands of years, they had been having babies and survived the process. But we also know that women suffered and died having children. And one of the main reasons for that was the presence of germs during the delivery.

The problem with medicine in the past was that germs weren’t discovered until the use of new and more powerful microscopes proved their existence.

Dr. Alexander probably studied locally with a doctor right here in Hartsville or Dixon Springs. We don’t know who that was, but we do know that by the time he wrote his doctorial thesis at Transylvania University in Bowling Green, KY, he had witnessed the disease and its terrible aftermath.

Anyone doing research on their family’s history will have noticed how many of their ancestors had two or more wives – and divorce wasn’t the reason. The reason most likely was, their first wife died following childbirth!

In the book, “West Nashville” by Sarah Foster Kelley, the author gives detailed histories of the many families that lived there. In doing research I came across this note, “Gertrude Bowling died… after her baby was born, of child bed fever.” And in reading the book, Gertrude wasn’t the only one.

Many women suffered child bed fever and its cause was unknown.

In his thesis, a young James Lauderdale Alexander offers some ideas for the disease.

Writing in his thesis, Alexander offers this opinion, “There is but little known of the Actiology (cause) of this disease, that is, of a definite or satisfactory character. Of the exciting causes, cold is advocated, as the most common… Some of the causes which act as predisposing are an intemperate (excessive use of alcohol) mode of living during utero gestation (pregnancy)… a constipated condition of the Bowels, for a few days immediately preceding delivery is a fruitful source of it.”

As we mentioned earlier, the possibility of the spread of the germs was unheard of because germs were unknown. But people of that day and time did believe in things being contagious, and often associated the clothing of a sick person being the means for spreading a disease. The clothing of sick people, and the bedclothes, were often burned after a person’s death due to this belief.

Alexander comments on this possibility, “That it can be communicated from one lying in (meaning lying in their bed awaiting delivery) woman to another either through the medium of the Clothes of the Accoucheur (obstetrician), nurses, or the furniture, of a contaminated chambers, but some of the ablest writers have maintained…”

Another source Alexander mentions is “…that it is more prevalent in some seasons than others; in populous towns and in cities…”

Never does the young doctor in waiting mention germs. That discovery would come later.

It is particularly sad that Dr. James Lauderdale Alexander did not understand the cause of this illness because his own wife, Susan Mitchell Alexander, died following the birth of their only child, Richard Alexander, in 1843.

If only he had known!

u7x9cc0