Look Back: Early lack of fire department did plenty of damage

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Recently acquired insurance maps of Hartsville dating from 1893-1931 have been a wealth of information on our town and how it has changed over the years.

While some cities may look like they did from the time they were laid out to the present, Hartsville has had several different looks thanks to a series of fires. Three large fires, one in 1900, one in 1902 and a third in 1904, have resulted in a completely different town from the one we are all familiar with.

While photography has been around for quite a while, we only have a few photographs of early Hartsville – very few!

But the discovery of these insurance maps allows us to step back in time and see the very layout of every building (even garages, barns, and chicken coops) in Hartsville, and boy, have we changed!

Let’s go back to the map for 1893.

In that map, we see that our first courthouse stood across the street from the present one.

Our town was laid out between 1807 and 1817, but we didn’t become a county seat until 1870. Before that year, what is now Trousdale County was actually corners of four larger counties: Wilson, Sumner, Macon and Smith.

A state constitutional convention in 1870 allowed the creation of several new counties, and Trousdale County was one.

So when our first courthouse was built, there was no “county square” in the center of town. The new brick courthouse was simply placed on a vacant lot on the north side of Main Street.

If you look at the illustration with this week’s article, you will see that it sat on a large lot, all to itself, with a small row of buildings to its left.

That small row of buildings would lead to the destruction of our first courthouse.

In 1900, a small fire in an upstairs room of one of those buildings spread to the entire row and the flames leaped across the yard of our courthouse and it caught on fire and burned.

The whole block was consumed.

The courthouse was rebuilt, in the exact same place, using the same large limestone foundation stones of the first courthouse.

Then in 1902 the south side of Main Street burned, destroying every building from Church Street to River Street.

But then in 1904, a fire that started in a livery stable spread and this fire consumed both the north and south sides of Main Street and even leaped up River Street, burning every business on that street and several homes.

Our new courthouse burned as well!

In each of the three fires there were two things that stood out: the town had no fire department, and fire insurance rates were so high that most businesses had little or no fire insurance!

An article in a Wilson County newspaper reported this about the September 1904 fire, “Ten business houses, the courthouse of Trousdale County, the Allen House, Hartsville’s principal hotel, five residences and two livery stables were burned at Hartsville Sunday. Total loss of $60,000 with light insurance. The town has no facilities for fighting fire and the flames practically burned themselves out. The court and county records were saved as was a large quantity of merchandise, in the streets.”

Other newspapers reported that the people of the town pitched in to pull valuables, merchandise, and papers from the doomed buildings and also formed a fire brigade, pulling water from the creek in buckets and trying to put out the fire with no success.

One would think that with three fires in four years that the residents would demand a fire department. But that would have to wait until 1925!

In the meantime, with the whole downtown destroyed, the county made a wise decision and purchased the site of the Allen Hotel and all of the land around it so that it could move our next courthouse to a block all to itself. That is why our present courthouse sits where it does today.

Ordinances were also passed that prohibited any wooden structures within so many feet of the courthouse to prevent any barns, or livery stables from catching fire and spreading to adjoining lots or structures.

Another ordinance prohibited any building with a wooden shingle roof from being replaced with another wooden shingle roof. Any new roofs would have to be metal!

Next week, a new look and a new fire department!