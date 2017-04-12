Look Back: Early settler helped keep Indians at bay

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Any early pioneer had to be both brave and dauntless.

Not only were they leaving civilization behind to forge a new home with little more than their bare hands, but they had to face to hardships of the wild forests – not the least of which were hostile Native Americans.

Some of us today might cringe at the thought of “roughing it” for a weekend camping trip, but the early pioneers had no such reservations. They were determined to make a new life for themselves, come hell or high water!

Our focus this month is a look at some of the first pioneers who settled in what is now Trousdale County. Last week we looked at pioneer Peter Turney, who settled in the Cato area and was the grandfather of Tennessee Gov. Peter Turney.

This week, we look at another Cato settler who, along with his father, may have helped win the American Revolution and made Middle Tennessee safe for settlement. That fellow is Col. William Martin!

Our story starts with William’s father, Gen. Joseph Martin.

Joseph was living in Virginia in the mid-1700s. There he was known as a fearless fighter against the Indians, who were never too happy to see the white man on the horizon.

Joseph established the earliest fort on the frontier, helping protect the way west through the Cumberland Gap. His relations with the Cherokee Indians led to his being named the government agent for the Cherokees.

William was the oldest son of Gen. Joseph Martin, and by age 15 was traveling with his father through Indian territory, and also stood beside him in conflicts with those same Indians.

Gen. Martin was able to pacify the Cherokees during a crucial time in America’s history. The British wanted the Cherokees to attack the scattered American settlements, but Joseph Martin was able to persuade them to remain peaceful. One way he managed this was to take a Cherokee wife, who just happened to be the daughter of the Cherokees’ “Beloved Woman,” Nancy Ward.

This was also despite the fact that he already had a wife – William’s mother!

With the Cherokee peaceful, the settlers were able to leave their homes long enough to join together to fight the British at the crucial Battle of King’s Mountain. That battle, which the Americans won handily, was a turning point in the Revolution and many historians believe it was the deciding point in the war itself.

And it was only possible thanks to the intervention of Gen. Joseph Martin.

William Martin was no slacker himself, and seeing that the British were still trying to instigate the Cherokees, Creeks and Chickamaugas to revolt, he recruited 120 other men and marched through Kentucky to the Cumberland settlements (now Middle Tennessee) and built a fort with the aim of protecting the new settlers from raids by hostile Native Americans.

With his men, Col. Martin added blockhouses to the forts at Bledsoe’s and Greenfield’s – both located in Sumner County. He was serious about helping the new settlers.

About this same time, Martin and his men also aided Peter Avery as he laid out the Avery Trace, better known as the Immigrant Trail, which led from Knoxville to Nashville. That trail passes through Trousdale County!

After the war, and after the Native Americans gave up claims to what is now Middle Tennessee, William Martin settled on Dixon’s Creek in what is now the Cato community.

He donated land for the first Baptist congregation in the area to build a church, and that church is still going strong today. Just ask any member of the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and they will tell you they date back to 1800!

William went on to serve in the state legislature and his adventures could easily merit two or three more articles. But we will leave him here, saying that his contributions to Tennessee were many and considerable.

William died in 1846 at the age of 81 and is buried in Cato.

