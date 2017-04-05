Look Back: Ex-governor left quite a varied legacy

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This month we will visit several of the first settlers in what is now Trousdale County – and we are talking about some very interesting people!

Our first fellow has a connection to our state’s prison system, a former governor and a classic blues song.

Peter Turney was one of the first people to settle in the Dixon Springs area, with his farm being just over the border into what is now Smith County. His home stood on the road to Mace’s Hill, just over the hill from the Cato Community. So he was a frequent visitor to what is now Hartsville.

Peter was a veteran of the American Revolution and received a land grant of his own, but may have traded or sold that land, located in what is now Nashville, to buy the land where he lived in the late 1700s.

We know that Peter Turney was living here back then, because his log home was used by the Smith County court for some of its very first meetings! He had a family, and the Smith County history book tells that Smith County’s fourth sheriff was Peter’s son-in-law.

But he also had sons – and that is where he becomes even more interesting!

Peter Turney had a son named Hopkins L. Turney, who served six years in the United Stated Senate from Tennessee.

And even more interesting, is the fact that Hopkins L. Turney was the father of the Honorable Peter Turney, who was governor of Tennessee from 1893-97!

Gov. Peter Turney, obviously named for his Mace’s Hill grandfather, was involved in a little fracas during his re-election in 1894. It seems that his opponent actually won the race by over 23,000 votes. The state legislature was not happy with the outcome and moved to declare voter fraud had occurred.

Actually, voter fraud was pretty prevalent back then and both sides were probably equally guilty. But the state legislature declared over 23,000 votes to be illegal and thus void. Consequently, Gov. Turney was declared the winner by a narrow margin of 2,000 votes!

While his years as governor were not particularly impressive, he did enact some changes in the way our prison system was run. Back then, prisoners were hired out to various businesses instead of being kept behind prison walls. Many were used in the dangerous and unhealthy coal mines of East Tennessee.

As governor, Turney changed that, building prisons and putting prisoners to work on state-owned farms. As a result of his efforts to improve the system, in 1971, the Turney Center for Youthful Offenders (now called the Turney Center Industrial Complex) in Hickman County was named for him.

And what about that blues song?

Gov. Turney’s brother, Joe, took advantage of his connection to the administration to manage a chain gang, using state prisoners and making himself a tidy amount of money. His years overseeing the chain gang led to the writing of the song “Joe Turner”, which corrupted the spelling of Turney’s name to Turner!

A successful Broadway play by August Wilson is called “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and takes its name from that same old blues song!

What a legacy for old Peter Turney!