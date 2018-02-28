Look Back: Examining history of Trousdale County basketball

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

‘March Madness’ is upon us!

If I had said that a century ago, you would have presumed that I was speaking of rabbits!

That is because there was once a popular saying, “mad as a March hare!” A hare being a rabbit! If you have ever observed rabbits in the spring you would know that male rabbits chase female rabbits around the pasture and take chances being in the open that they wouldn’t usually take – all in the name of love.

But that has changed.

Now ‘March Madness’ has to do with basketball playoffs.

I have to admit, that when we think of Trousdale County and sports we don’t think of basketball; we usually think of football.

In fact, I was meeting this week with officials from the Middle Tennessee Center for Historic Preservation and one was our official State Historian. The mayor, who was also in attendance, chanced to ask him if he had ever been to Hartsville and he immediately shot back, “I played in the Tobacco Bowl one year!”

Our local “Tobacco Bowl” was the first high school football bowl game and was for years the premier pigskin bowl game in the state!

Somehow, our volleyball, baseball and basketball teams have failed to catch the attention that football has.

Yet, this month I will attempt to catch up with the excitement down at the Creekbank and write about our local basketball teams.

In general, high school sports have a short history.

2017 was the century year for our local secondary school having the moniker of Trousdale County High School. Before that it was known as Hartsville Academy, and before that it was Hartsville Masonic Institute.

In those earlier schools, teaching came first and there were no school-sponsored sports!

Any sports at school came during recess when boys and girls alike would skip rope, play marbles or pass a ball between them.

A gymnasium was unheard of when we became Trousdale County High School in the 1916-17 school year. The county was using the old two-story brick building of the Hartsville Female Institute, originally built in 1879.

This was due, in part, to the fact that the state didn’t require free public education until the early 1900s. That was when the county took over the old private school building and made it into our first public school.

Realizing the ancient old building was not adequate for the 20th century, in 1919 the county decided to construct a new school building to hold all 12 grades.

A new, two-story brick building was built on a hill overlooking town, at the exact location of our current Jim B. Satterfield Middle School. It was a big expense for the county and at the time was quite impressive and included a library, cafeteria and classrooms – but, no gymnasium.

In fact it wasn’t until the construction of the Kate Wilson Elementary School next door in 1936 that the county had its first gymnasium. Many former students will still remember using the old Kate Wilson gym!

What did we do then, when the school decided to have a basketball team? Well, an outside basketball court was easy enough to build, but what would students do when the weather wasn’t cooperating?

To save the expense of adding onto the new school with a large gym, people looked around the town to see if there was any building that was big enough and with a high ceiling that would allow for inside basketball games.

It should come as no surprise that the answer had something to do with tobacco!

Since 1915, Hartsville had been the home of several of the state’s largest tobacco warehouses, built to hold tobacco until selling season and then to host the tobacco buyers as they came to town.

The buildings, most of which are now gone, were large, had hardwood floors, high ceilings and could hold large crowds.

Annie Farris Welch, has written down some recollections of her mother, the late Annie Carey Stalcup, who taught school in the early 1900s. She included this, “Mama played baseball with the boys… always having a pinch-runner because she couldn’t run. She coached basketball, and they played teams from other country schools at one of the warehouses, probably Farmers.”

She was speaking of the old “Farmers Tobacco Warehouse.”

So it all runs together: tobacco, football, sports, basketball and youngsters showing their athletic prowess – a little like those March hares!