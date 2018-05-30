Look Back: ‘Fancy work’ kept ladies busy in multiple ways

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we conclude our look at some of the social and civic-minded clubs Hartsville has had over the years.

We have written about the Knights of Pythias, The Odd Fellows, the Wednesday Afternoon Club and The Young Ladies Outing Club. In the past we have written about our local Masonic organizations and one day we will feature the more recent clubs, such as the Lions Club, The Kiwanis Club, The Rotary Club and the Jaycees.

But there are more.

We have two organizations for military veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the American Legion.

Our Extension Service offers the 4-H Clubs as well as their FCE groups – which were once known as Home Demonstration Clubs.

Fans of high school athletics have, over the years, had booster clubs for different sports, the best-known group being The Quarterback Club.

There have been Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Brownie Packs, and now we have the new Trail Life organization.

And if you grew up in the 1950s, you know that every schoolroom had a “Room Mother” placed there by our local PTA, or Parent Teachers Organization. Room Mothers helped the teachers with classroom activities, especially the yearly Christmas party!

You thought you were special if your mom was the Room Mother!

So you can see that people in Hartsville and Trousdale County had no shortage of clubs and organizations that they could join and participate in.

We will write about some of these others in future articles.

Right now, we will finish this series of articles with a very domestic group that once met in Hartsville, the Ladies Fancy Work Club.

If the words “fancy work” are confusing, bear in mind that we are not talking about a fancy job. Although I am not sure what kind of employment would be considered fancy.

We are talking about fancy needlework – or a sewing club.

In the late 1800s Hartsville had a group of ladies who met regularly to sew together, and there was more.

Sitting in a circle in each other’s homes, the women could talk and visit and do a little gossiping.

Some people frown on the word “gossip.” But a dear lady friend once explained it to me like this, “I don’t gossip. I just exchange a little information with my friends.”

The late Ruby Stubblefield Harper told me that as a child she would sit under the quilting frame as her mother and her mother’s friends would work on finishing a quilt. As she played with her dolls, she said that she heard a good bit of “information” being exchanged between the ladies!

And of course, any meeting was an opportunity for a woman to leave her housework for a few hours and get out of the house.

“Fancy Work” might be embroidery or cross stitch or crewelwork, or one of the many other types of elaborate sewing.

The ladies might work on individual projects, such as a set of matching pillowslips, or they might work on a group project such as a patchwork quilt.

The articles on the Ladies Fancy Work Club that we have found in old newspapers from the early 1900s don’t tell us what the women were working on.

The articles tell us that they met at different homes and that after the busy work of sewing there would be tea and sandwiches. We can safely bet that the sandwiches were “fancy” too.

There would be a cheerful exchange of recipes when one person served a dessert that was new or different.

We don’t know when the group stopped meeting.

But we do know that the ladies felt sorry for the husbands they left for a few hours each week, for in The Tennessean issue from Jan. 31, 1909, we read, “Hartsville… The Ladies Fancy Work Club gave a banquet to their husbands Thursday evening at the Rankin Hotel.”

I don’t know if women get together to sew anymore, or if they still exchange a little information over tea and sandwiches.

But I do know that every generation has its own ways of getting together with friends and neighbors. And that is another nice part of living in a small town!