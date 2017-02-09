Look Back: Future president’s signature found on local deed

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

While sorting through hundreds of boxes of county and city documents, volunteers at our new county archives facility have found a variety of interesting old papers. Mixed in with ancient lists of poll workers, receipts for driver’s licenses, copies of deeds and countless other papers, we have found some interesting items.

In last week’s article, I wrote about a deed signed by one of Tennessee’s first governors. The deed was an original and the signature was that of Governor William Carroll, and that document will now be preserved and kept safe for future generations of Trousdale County residents to see and enjoy.

But Gov. Carroll’s wasn’t the only interesting autograph to show up!

In a file folder of old deeds and receipts, was a document signed by one of this state’s most controversial governors – and a fellow who went on to become President of the United States, where a little bit of controversy continued to follow the man.

He was Governor, and later President, Andrew Johnson!

Born to poor parents in North Carolina and apprenticed as a boy to a tailor, Johnson had a hard childhood. In fact, he ran away from his apprentice’s job and ended up in Tennessee.

Yet his skill as a tailor led to him starting his own business and eventually becoming prosperous. He married, had a family and entered politics.

Always at home with the common man and gifted as a public speaker, Johnson began a career in government service that led straight to the White House.

He served in both houses of the Tennessee Legislature, became a United States Congressman, was elected governor of Tennessee in 1853 and followed that with his tenure as a United States Senator.

Johnson was the only Southern senator to stay in Washington after the Southern states began to secede. His loyalty to the Union led President Abraham Lincoln to appoint him as military governor of Tennessee as the Union gained control of the most of the state early in the Civil War.

Capable as a military governor, Lincoln picked Johnson to balance his ticket when he ran for re-election in 1864. The choice was to show the nation that Lincoln wanted to include Southerners in a new government when the war was over.

After Lincoln was assassinated, Andrew Johnson became President of the United States.

Slavery had always been a problem for Johnson. He himself owned several slaves, but he eventually realized that the issue of having or not having slaves would only destroy the nation, and he changed his opinion.

His biggest contributions to our nation all involved education and rights for the common American. As governor of Tennessee, he founded our first State Library, began Tennessee’s first public school system and even began our tradition of having state fairs.

While in Congress, Johnson originated the Homestead Act, an act that would give homesteaders a deed to 160 acres in the undeveloped American West. That act is credited with the settling of our Western states. He also created our land-grant college system, insuring the education of the new settlers and their families.

It was the issue of Reconstruction of the South in the days following the end of the Civil War that led to his impeachment by the United States Congress – a vote that he narrowly won. One vote kept him in office!

Historians argue about his merits as a president and I won’t attempt to clear his name. Yet, he was well liked in his home state of Tennessee. He was a man of the people and never had the support of the nation’s wealthy or of the South’s plantation owners.

Perhaps his best legacy is that, following his term as president, he ran again for the U.S. Senate from Tennessee and was elected! He served only a short time before dying following a series of strokes at age 66.

We have Andrew Johnson’s signature on a land deed, dated 1856, and it too will be properly stored and available for viewing in our archives. Who knows what else we will find in the months ahead!

NOTE: The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the new Archives Building, located behind the county offices on Broadway.