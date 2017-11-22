Look Back: George Terry made name in more than farming

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week, in our series of articles on “Century Farms” of Trousdale County, we once again visit the Providence community.

The farm of Joe and Connie Sue Massey, known as “The Terry Farm,” is another farm that has remained in the same family for over 100 years, and it is associated with a family with long ties to the county and to Hartsville.

In 1868, George Terry purchased 255 acres of gently rolling farm land across the Cumberland River from Hartsville. George Terry and his wife, Elizabeth Jane Norton, farmed the land with the able assistance of their children: Peter, Goodall, John and George Junior.

Like most farmers of that era, they raised hay, tobacco, corn, cattle, hogs and mules.

The Terry Farm lay on the road to Providence and was close to the heart of the community. The community school and the Providence Presbyterian Church were each located on land once owned by the Terry family.

George was born in 1818 in Tennessee, and like many early settlers his parents both came from Virginia. They were part of the early westward movement from back east to the new territories of Tennessee and Kentucky and all points south and west.

George and Elizabeth’s son, Goodall Terry, was the next owner of the farm. Goodall married Sidney Bass, one of the 12 children of John Bass. Despite the family history, Goodall and Sidney only had one child. And, just to keep the confusion of like names going – this only child was also named George.

But this last George was a dashing fellow!

For starters, he was a player on the famous Trousdale County High School football team of 1922.

We say famous because in that year the team won the equivalent of the state championship for Tennessee. This was before the TSSAA was established and a title for the best team in the state had not been created. The team played an undefeated season, winning the Middle Tennessee championship, and probably would have won a state title if such a game had been played.

George was proud of that record, as the 1922 team scored 372 points in the season with a total of only 13 points being scored against them! And the school had played against some heavy hitters, such schools as Clarksville, Nashville Central, Murfreesboro and Gallatin.

Young George Terry was also one of the first people in Trousdale County to have a motorcycle! This was back when even an automobile got people’s attention. The handsome young athlete turned many a head riding his motorbike around the dirt roads of rural Trousdale County!

George didn’t take to getting settled down and it wasn’t until he saw pretty Edna Mae Robertson, who was 12 years his junior, that he decided to pop the question and get married.

George and Edna Mae were involved in everything to do with Hartsville and Trousdale County. From church to the community clubs to the Hartsville Civic League to county government, the two were busy.

George was a County Road Superintendent and built a shop on his property for storing county road equipment to keep from having to take large machinery back and forth into town. The shop he built in 1949 is still standing on the farm’s property.

George was always resourceful and original. In 1948, he built a unique round-top barn on the farm, which is also still standing.

Edna Mae and George didn’t have any children of their own, but that didn’t stop Edna Mae from attending every wedding she could. She famously would always offer to make her outstanding peppermint pink punch for the wedding reception. Today, that recipe is still coveted by those who were able to enjoy it.

It is through Edna Mae that the farm has passed down to her niece, Connie Sue Robertson Massey. Today, she and her husband Joe farm the beautiful pasture and hills of the Providence community, overlooking the Cumberland River. They raise hay and cattle on the historic farm. And they also maintain the old buildings put there by George and Edna Mae.