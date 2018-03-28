Look Back: When the Harlem Globetrotters came to Hartsville

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We conclude our month on basketball in Trousdale County with “royalty.”

It is rare that our county entertains a “prince,” especially one associated with basketball – but in 1955 we did just that!

Last week we wrote about Ward School and its basketball players. This story also concerns Ward School, the black community school used before integration.

Like all schools, it would have monetary needs that were not met by the county budget. Teachers and administrators can always find something to improve the school building or to enhance the classroom experience that is not covered by school budgets or teachers’ salaries.

So in 1951, Ward School was looking at ways to raise money to help its athletic program.

And English teacher Gertrude Britton had an idea!

Britton just happened to know Abe Saperstein, who was the manager and promoter for the sensational Harlem Globetrotters.

What if she could get the team to play an exhibition game at Ward School? The attendance would be great as the Globetrotters were, literally, internationally famous.

If any readers have not heard of the team, let me explain.

In the 1920s an all-black exhibition basketball team was formed in Chicago. It would play short and skillful basketball games before dances, etc., in Chicago and the surrounding areas.

The name was chosen because, although Harlem is in New York and not Chicago, Harlem was the center of black culture and entertainment at that time.

Over the years, the team became more famous and began to actually participate in professional basketball games, winning the 1940 World Professional Basketball Tournament. This was before the creation of the NBA.

The Globetrotters were scheduled to play a game in Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on a Saturday. Now, if only they could just be talked into coming to Hartsville on the day before.

Saperstein agreed to see what he could do, and he did arrange for a handful of players to come to Hartsville and put on a short exhibition of their skills.

Now if you have ever seen these talented men play, you were not disappointed. These are all superb athletes who can bounce multiple balls at the same time, spin a ball on their fingertips, juggle and pass the ball between themselves while throwing in a little comedy at the same time.

In fact, it was one player in particular who was known as the “clown prince of basketball.” His name was Reece “Goose” Tatum and he is credited with being the player to introduce funny routines into their games.

Goose Tatum was one of the players to come to Ward School that Friday evening in 1955.

As can be imagined, according to Ward School historian Bobby Joe Lewis, “This was one of the largest crowds that Ward School had ever seen. It was standing room only. The stage was packed and the sliding doors were lifted in the upstairs classrooms and even the hallways of both entrances were filled.”

And as can be expected, “Goose Tatum did most of the entertaining.”

The exhibition was cut short when the fire marshal realized the danger of such a large crowd and only a few exits in case of a fire. But it was short and sweet and no one went away disappointed.

That was years ago, over half a century!

Yet just a few weeks ago, a second Globetrotter visited Ward School.

Again, it was a connection of someone knowing someone, but retired player “Jumping Johnny” Kline attended a recent Black History program at the old Ward School. Kline joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1953. He went on to earn a Ph.D and is officially Dr. John Kline, but he has never forgotten his years on the court.

Although retired and in an assisted living facility in a nearby town, he regularly speaks to school groups to encourage young people to stay away from drugs, to follow their dreams, and to succeed in life.

As a member of the crowd that night, I can assure you that he was an inspiration – and unknown to him, he wasn’t the first Globetrotter to walk across the hardwood floor of the Ward School gym. He was in the footsteps of a prince – the “clown prince” of basketball comedy!