Look Back: Hart descendant’s letter bears famous name

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

As we continue to organize and file the many boxes of papers we are retrieving from the attic of the courthouse we (a small army of volunteers) are finding correspondence to and from local officials.

It was not unusual for local politicians to write to their United States Congressman or Senator to ask for some particular legislation to be passed.

Such is the case with a letter found in our archives that dates back to Dec. 14, 1908!

A little background first, though.

The Hart family can be considered the founders of Hartsville. Although they were not the first family to settle here, they moved here by the mid-1790s. Buying land from the Donoho family, James Hart settled on the west side of Little Goose Creek and quickly engaged in business.

In 1798, Hart had a license to operate a ferry on the Cumberland River. In 1800, he purchased the grist mill belonging to Charles Donoho. In that same year, he built an inn on his side of the creek.

In 1804, Hart began operating “Hart’s Race Trace,” and that successful venue for horse racing would operate up to the Civil War. Andrew Jackson raced several of his prize steeds on Hart’s track.

Hart had people living on his side of the creek by 1807, because in that year “Hartsville” got a post office – a sign of enough population to warrant such a designation.

Hart would go one step further. In 1817, he asked the state legislature to officially recognize his little town.

The exact wording of the legislature’s bill is: “BE IT ENACTED, That a town heretofore laid off on the land of James Hart, esq in the county of Sumner, be established and known by the name of Hartsville. November 3, 1817.”

James Hart began selling lots in Hartsville in 1818 – the earliest date we can find such transactions listed in the Sumner County Register of Deeds office.

Even so, as Hartsville grew the Hart family name died out.

James and his wife had a large family, but illness, a short life expectancy back in the early 1800s and childless marriages took their toll. Daughters married and changed their last names, so that eventually there were no Harts left in town.

But there were descendants!

One Hart daughter had married into the Lauderdale family, and there were descendants in that family line. And one branch of the family ended up with the last name of Reaves.

So it was that in 1908, Col. Algernon Sidney Reaves was a successful Hartsville businessman and respected citizen. His service in the Spanish-American War left him with the title of colonel.

The letter in our archives is addressed “Dear Col. Reaves,” and it is signed by none other than the distinguished Cordell Hull.

In 1908, Hull was merely a member of Tennessee’s Congressional delegation. But he would go on to become the Secretary of State under President Franklin Roosevelt, and in that capacity receive worldwide acclaim.

Hull is today known as “the father of the United Nations” and also as the 1945 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Not bad for a fellow from just down the road, as Hull lived his adult life in Carthage!

The text of the letter is short: “I will take pleasure in offering bill at once & do my best to help get it through. With best wishes, Your friend, Cordell Hull”

The letter is on Hull’s House of Representatives letterhead.

We don’t know what bill the congressman was referring to, nor if it passed or not. Perhaps that too can be found in another box of old papers from the courthouse attic!